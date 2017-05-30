MLB suspends Bryce Harper 4 games, Hunter Strickland 6 for brawl

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, left, prepares to hit San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, left, charges San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Washington Nationals' Daniel Murphy (20) tries to restrain teammate Bryce Harper (34) after Harper charged San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper (34) hits San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland in the face after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper (34) charges San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Washington Nationals' Daniel Murphy (20) tries to restrain teammate Bryce Harper (34) after Harper charged San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

San Francisco Giants including George Kontos (70) and Mac Williamson (51) assist in escorting Hunter Strickland off the field after a brawl with the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland has received a six-game suspension and Washington’s Bryce Harper four games for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl at AT&T Park.

Each also has been fined an undisclosed amount, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. Both players planned to appeal.

Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch and the Washington slugger charged the mound, wildly firing his helmet and trading punches to the head with Strickland during the Nationals’ 3-0 win Monday over the San Francisco Giants.