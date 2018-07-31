Nationals GM says Bryce Harper will not be traded Tuesday

The Washington Nationals general manager said that Las Vegas native Bryce Harper would not be traded before Tuesday’s nonwaiver deadline.

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper stands with his father, Ron Harper, after Bryce won the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington. Washington's general manager said on on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, Harper, who is a free agent after this season, will not be traded. (Alex Brandon/AP)

GM Mike Rizzo reportedly texted The Washington Post saying, Harper “is not going anywhere.”

Mike Rizzo just reached out with this message: "Bryce is not going anywhere. I believe in this team." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 31, 2018

Numerous reports had surfaced in the past 24 hours that Rizzo was gauging other teams’ interest in the free-agent-to-be Harper.

Harper is having a sub-par season at the plate. While only batting .220, he still has hit 25 home runs and recorded 62 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

The Nationals start play on Tuesday at 52-53 and 5 1/2 games back of first-place Philadelphia in the National League East.

While it appears Harper will be staying put, another Las Vegas native is headed to Tampa.

According to multiple reports, St. Louis traded Tommy Pham to the Rays for three minor leaguers. The Durango High School product is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs in 98 games this season.

Another Las Vegas product, Texas’ Joey Gallo, has been mentioned in numerous trade talks. The former Bishop Gorman star is hitting only .187 but has slugged 26 homers and driven in 59 runs.