New York Mets call up Rafael Montero from Las Vegas 51s

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Rafael Montero winds up for a pitch against the Sacramento River Cats at Cashman Field in Las Vegas.

The New York Mets called up Rafael Montero from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday and placed reliever Josh Smoker on the disabled list.

Montero is 0-4 with a 8.24 ERA in 13 games (two starts) with the Mets this season but has had success at Triple-A. He has posted a 2.48 ERA in five starts with the 51s this season, giving up eight earned runs in 29 innings pitched.

In his last start, he gave up four runs in six innings pitched, taking a loss against Tacoma.

Smoker, meanwhile, was placed on the disabled list with a left shoulder strain a day after throwing 81 pitches in a loss to the Cubs. His previous career high was 48 pitches.

The Mets had sent Smoker down to Las Vegas in May where he was working as a starter, but he never threw more than 66 pitches in an outing.

Smoker was 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA in 22 games before landing on the disabled list.

