No locals taken on first day of Major League Baseball draft

Commissioner Rob Manfred announces the Minnesota Twins selection of Royce Lewis, a shortstop and outfielder from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., with the No. 1 pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, Monday, June 12, 2017, in Secaucus, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

As expected, no Southern Nevada players were taken in the first two rounds of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.

California high school shortstop Royce Lewis was selected first overall by the Minnesota Twins. Lewis hit .377 with four homers and stole 25 bases for JSerra Catholic High School.

Hunter Greene, a California high school right-hander and shortstop, went second to the Cincinnati Reds. North Carolina high school left-hander MacKenzie Gore (San Diego Padres) went third, ahead of Louisville first baseman Brendan McKay (Tampa Bay Rays) and Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright (Atlanta Braves).

McKay was the first college player selected. It was the first time since 1990 that the top three picks were all high school players, according to ESPN.com.

Cal Poly (California) junior Erich Uelmen — a 2014 Faith Lutheran graduate — is expected to be the top area player taken on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound right-hander is ranked as the 139th draft prospect by Perfect Game USA. That ranking would put him in the fifth round.

In the 2016 draft, 12 Southern Nevada players were selected. Former College of Southern Nevada ace Mikey York, a Basic High graduate, was the first of eight area players taken. The 6-2 right-hander was picked in the fifth round (150th overall) by the Tampa Bay Rays.