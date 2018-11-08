Oakland A’s move Triple-A manager to Las Vegas 51s

The 51s announced Thursday that Fran Riordan will take over as manager of the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s.

Beloit Snappers manager Fran Riordan (33) during a Midwest League game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on May 30th, 2015 at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, Wisconsin. (Brad Krause/Four Seam Images via AP)

The A’s replaced the New York Mets as the parent club of the 51s in September. The affiliation change coincides with the 51s opening a new stadium in Summerlin this spring.

Riordan was the manager last year of the Nashville Sounds, who were previously the A’s affiliate in Triple-A and finished in second place (72-58) in the American Southern Division of the PCL last season.

The 51s also added Rick Rodriguez as pitching coach, Eric Martins as hitting coach and Craig Conklin. Rodriguez and Martins were on the Nashville staff last season.

Riordan, 43, has been in the A’s Athletics organization for four seasons. He has been a minor-league manager for 18 seasons (941-925 record) with 2018 his first at the Triple-A level.

“Las Vegas is a great place to have a Triple-A franchise and the proximity to Oakland provides a great situation for us.” Riordan said in a statement. “Personally, it will be tremendous for our team to open the Las Vegas Ballpark and with all the excitement that it will bring playing in the new stadium.”

