Oklahoma City dominates 51s, 8-1

OKLAHOMA CITY — Matt Beaty doubled twice and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Las Vegas 51s 8-1 on Saturday.
Rocky Gale doubled twice and singled with two RBIs for Oklahoma City.
Up 1-0 in the third, Oklahoma City added to its lead when Gale hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Guillermo Moscoso.
Oklahoma City starter Moscoso (3-4) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Christopher Flexen (4-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and 11 hits over five innings.
The eight extra-base hits for Oklahoma City included a season-high eight doubles.
