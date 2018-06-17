Oklahoma City dominates 51s, 8-1

Matt Beaty doubled twice and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Las Vegas 51s 8-1 on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

51s manager Tony DeFrancesco signals his batter during Las Vegas' home matchup with the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Rocky Gale doubled twice and singled with two RBIs for Oklahoma City.

Up 1-0 in the third, Oklahoma City added to its lead when Gale hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Guillermo Moscoso.

Oklahoma City starter Moscoso (3-4) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Christopher Flexen (4-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and 11 hits over five innings.

The eight extra-base hits for Oklahoma City included a season-high eight doubles.