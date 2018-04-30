Optionable relievers create lots of roster moves for 51s

Also, Jamie Callahan felt shoulder irritation during his throwing program, the “Name the Team Sweepstakes,” are ending and the 51s return home for the week.

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Corey Oswalt (55) throws to the El Paso Chihuahuas during the opening day baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Mets’ use of optionable relievers has created a slew of roster moves for the 51s in the first month of the season.

Starter Corey Oswalt, who the Mets used out of the bullpen this past week, and reliever Jacob Rhame have been two of the most affected, going back and forth between Las Vegas and the big leagues.

The Mets called up Hansel Robles from Las Vegas before the Triple-A season began and sent him down in the middle of the month, called up and sent down Oswalt twice, called up Rhame and sent him down on back-to-back days and have called up Gerson Bautista and sent him back to Double-A Binghamton.

“Teams are paying more attention to trying to have more optionable relievers on their team,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway told Newsday. “In the past, if you had everybody on a guaranteed major-league deal, you can (run) into a problem. You had to get rid of somebody and that somebody might’ve ended up being a pretty good pitcher.”

Oswalt and Rhame will both need to be added back to the 51s roster after being sent down by the Mets this week. Oswalt will make just his third start of the season for the 51s on Monday, though he did throw 4 2/3 innings of relief for the Mets on April 25.

Buddy Baumann, who the Mets claimed off waivers, could be another option for the Mets’ bullpen at some point as the only lefty in the Las Vegas bullpen who is on the 40-man roster.

The Mets currently are carrying just one lefty in their bullpen — Jerry Blevins.

Callahan update

Jamie Callahan was placed on the disabled list April 22 and manager Tony DeFrancesco said the reliever had tendinitis in his shoulder.

That flared up as he was doing his throwing program on Saturday, DeFrancesco said. He said Callahan felt irritation when he went out to throwing from 75 feet.

“He was still feeling something during his throwing program,” DeFrancesco said. “… We might have to shut him down.”

DeFrancesco said testing would be the next phase.

“I’m sure when he gets home, back to Vegas, they’ll look at it,” he said.

Last chance to submit names

The 51s’ “Name the Team Sweepstakes” will conclude Monday.

The team has received thousands of suggestions since opening up the sweepstakes April 16.

On May 4, the team will have a random drawing from the entries and one person will win a $500 shopping spree of team merchandise when Las Vegas Ballpark opens next season.

Upcoming at the park

The 51s return home on Monday for a four-game homestand. They will face Sacramento, one of DeFrancesco’s former teams, for the first time this season.

Monday will be Smith’s Value Menu Monday with the 51s offering discounted food. On Tuesday, the 51s will host their annual school day game at 10:35 a.m. The final game of the homestand on Thursday will be Dollar Beer Night, before the 51s head out on the road again, this time for Salt Lake.

More 51s: Follow Las Vegas 51s coverage at reviewjournal.com/51s and @ RJ_Sports on Twitter.

