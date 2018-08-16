Patrick Kivlehan delivers for 51s in win over Fresno

Two three-run home runs from Patrick Kivlehan — one early in the game and one late — were enough to help the 51s salvage the final game of their series against Fresno.

Kivlehan’s six RBIs provided the bulk of the offensive damage for Las Vegas in a 9-6 victory over the Grizzlies in the series finale on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

His first home run came in the second inning afterLas Vegas starter Cody Martin had been tagged for four runs in the first frame.

The quick response — and four bounce back innings from Martin — ensured the 51s (61-61) weren’t staring up at too big of a gap for long.

After the first inning, Martin did not give up another run in his outing, settling in to throw five innings and giving up just three hits.

After Martin exited, Zach Borenstein tied the game up with an RBI double in the sixth inning to ensure a no-decision for Martin.

In the eighth, after slugger Peter Alonso had broken the tie with a solo blast, Kivlehan delivered again.

His second shot was the third hit of the game for the third baseman and gave the 51s some breathing space, though the Grizzlies (70-52) kept fighting back.

Fresno scored a run in the eighth off Gerson Bautista and after an Alonso sacrifice fly in the ninth, made it interesting in the bottom of the inning.

After scoring one run, the Grizzlies brought the tying run to the plate in the form of slugger A.J. Reed, who homered in the eighth.

Manager Tony DeFrancesco opted for lefty Kyle Regnault to face Reed, also a lefty, and diffuse the situation, which he did effectively, getting Reed to ground out to end the game.

