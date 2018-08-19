PCL’s 2018 season heading around final corner

With just two weeks left in the regular season, nearly all of the Pacific Coast League division races are close to being wrapped up. Though no team has clinched yet, only one division race is seemingly still competitive.

Las Vegas 51s' pitcher Drew Gagnon (36) pitches against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

The 51s entered Sunday’s play 11½ games behind first-place El Paso in the Pacific Southern division with an elimination number of four. The Chihuahuas led second-place Salt Lake by 7½ games after going on a late-season tear. El Paso has won the division in each of the past three seasons.

In the Pacific Northern, Fresno entered Sunday holding a seven-game lead over second-place Reno. The largest lead in the PCL belongs to the Memphis Redbirds, the league’s top team. They entered Sunday holding a 10-game edge over Nashville.

That leaves the American Northern, where the race could come down to the season’s final days. Oklahoma City came into Sunday with a one-game advantage over second-place Colorado Springs and the two teams will play plenty in the final weeks of the season.

The Dodgers will host Colorado Springs for four games and a week later, the Sky Sox will host the Dodgers for four to close out the season.

Colon suspended

Infielder Christian Colon was suspended on Saturday for three games for his role in Thursday’s benches-clearing incident.

Neither side threw punches but both dugouts emptied after Peter Alonso was hit by a pitch and words were exchanged.

Colon, who was not in the lineup but was in the middle of the argument, was ejected, as was El Paso pitching coach Bronswell Patrick.

Colon started serving his suspension on Saturday.

“After Alonso got hit, their bench was chirping at him. I’m not sure what Colon said back,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said. “Their pitching coach came on the field and everybody kind of left their position.”

Upcoming at Cashman

The 51s have just 10 home games remaining at Cashman Field this season, starting with a three-game set on Tuesday.

After a day off Monday, the 51s will return home to host Salt Lake before heading off to Sacramento.

On Tuesday, the 51s will play as their alter ego, Reyes de Plata. Thursday will be Budweiser Dollar Beer night.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.