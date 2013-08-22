PHOTOS:Meatballs no match for Little Leaguers

It”;s like a dream come true. The Little League team from Mountain Ridge was honored Wednesday at a local Buca di Beppo restaurant and given the opportunity to smash some giant meatballs.

Mountain Ridge Little League third baseman Lance Quaney smashes a giant meatball. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mountain Ridge Little League team second baseman Justin Griffith makes contact with a giant meatball during an event honoring the team out in front of Buca di Beppo restaurant in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, 2013. Mountain Ridge got closer to qualifying for the Little League World Series than any other team in the history of Nevada. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Klein, a representative of the office of U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., presents a certificate of achievement to the Mountain Ridge team Wednesday. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s like a dream come true. The Little League team from Mountain Ridge was honored Wednesday at a local Buca di Beppo restaurant and given the opportunity to smash some giant meatballs with their baseball bats. Mountain Ridge advanced to the semifinals of the Little League Baseball West Regional in San Bernardino, Calif., where it lost to Eastlake of Chula Vista, Calif. The boys were also presents a certificate of achievement by Michael Klein, a representative of the office of U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev.