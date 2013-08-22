It’s like a dream come true. The Little League team from Mountain Ridge was honored Wednesday at a local Buca di Beppo restaurant and given the opportunity to smash some giant meatballs with their baseball bats. Mountain Ridge advanced to the semifinals of the Little League Baseball West Regional in San Bernardino, Calif., where it lost to Eastlake of Chula Vista, Calif. The boys were also presents a certificate of achievement by Michael Klein, a representative of the office of U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev.
PHOTOS:Meatballs no match for Little Leaguers
August 22, 2013 - 12:06 pm