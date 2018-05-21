Rainiers’ two HRs send 51s to defeat

Mike Marjama hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 3-1 Pacific Coast League victory over the 51s on Sunday at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington.

Las Vegas 51s Logan Taylor, seen in 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marjama’s second homer of the season scored Seth Mejias-Brean, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, to give the Rainiers a 2-1 lead.

The Rainiers (23-21) tacked on another run in the fourth when Daniel Vogelbach hit a solo home run, his ninth of the season.

Ashton Goudeau (1-0) got the victory with two innings of scoreless relief while Las Vegas starter Logan Taylor (1-1) took the loss.

Mike Morin retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save of the season.

The 51s (17-27) outhit Tacoma 9-5 with Patrick Kivlehan, Ty Kelly and Christian Colon having two hits each.

Las Vegas went up 1-0 in the second when Kelly led off with a double and two outs later Colon singled Kelly home.

Up next

Who: 51s at Sacramento River Cats

When: 7:05 p.m. Monday

Where: Raley Field, Sacramento, California

Starters: RHP Andrew Church (0-0, 0.00 ERA), 51s, vs. RHP Tyler Beede (1-4, 5.58 ERA)

Next five

Tuesday: 51s at Sacramento, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday: 51s at Sacramento, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday: 51s at Sacramento, 7:05 p.m.

Friday: Tacoma at 51s, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: Tacoma at 51s, 7:05 p.m.