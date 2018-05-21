Rainiers’ two HRs send 51s to defeat

Mike Marjama hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 3-1 Pacific Coast League victory over the 51s on Sunday at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington.
Marjama’s second homer of the season scored Seth Mejias-Brean, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, to give the Rainiers a 2-1 lead.
The Rainiers (23-21) tacked on another run in the fourth when Daniel Vogelbach hit a solo home run, his ninth of the season.
Ashton Goudeau (1-0) got the victory with two innings of scoreless relief while Las Vegas starter Logan Taylor (1-1) took the loss.
Mike Morin retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save of the season.
The 51s (17-27) outhit Tacoma 9-5 with Patrick Kivlehan, Ty Kelly and Christian Colon having two hits each.
Las Vegas went up 1-0 in the second when Kelly led off with a double and two outs later Colon singled Kelly home.
