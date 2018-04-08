Rancho baseball team capitalizes on miscues, routs Basic 16-4

Rancho took advantage of five Basic errors and smacked four home runs en route to a 16-4, five-inning win over the visiting Wolves on Saturday.

Rancho's outfielder Joey Walls (14) cheers with Edarian Williams (32) after scoring a home run during second inning against Basic at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Rancho's Carlos Hernandez (25) slides safely into third base before Basic's Garrett Giles (17) catches a throw at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Rancho's outfielder Joey Walls (14) cheers with Layton Walls (41) after scoring a home run during the second inning against Basic at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Rancho's second baseman Chayse Baker (13) cheers after scoring a home run against Basic during the second inning at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Rancho's shortstop Edarian Williams (32) swings against Basic at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Rancho's catcher Matthew Baughn (5) catches a pop-up against Basic during the first inning at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

The Rancho Rams gather to hear from their coaches after defeating Basic at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Rancho's pitcher Jimmy Gamboa (99) pitches against Basic during the third inning at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Rancho's pitcher Jimmy Gamboa (99) pitches against Basic during the fifth inning at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Rancho's first baseman Layton Walls (41) swings against Basic at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Rancho's Carlos Hernandez (25) embraces Joey Walls (14) after scoring a run against Basic during the fourth inning at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Basic head coach Scott Baker questions the umpire's call during the fourth inning of a game against Rancho at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Basic's Dominik Tavares (5), Christian Rivero (32) and Zach Hose (33) talk while their head coach talks to the umpire during the fourth inning of a game against Rancho at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Basic's pitcher Garrett Giles (17) pitches against Rancho during the third inning at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Rancho's shortstop Edarian Williams (32) swings against Basic at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Basic varsity baseball team watches as their teammate bats against Rancho during the third inning at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Basic's Garrett Giles (17) ducks while Kyle Turner (8) throws to first base against Rancho at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Rancho won 16-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Good baseball teams don’t often make a ton of errors. So when two-time defending state champion Basic kicked the ball around a bit Saturday, Rancho was ready to pounce.

The third-ranked Rams took advantage of five Basic errors and smacked four home runs en route to a 16-4, five-inning win over the visiting Wolves.

“We love capitalizing on errors,” junior pitcher Jimmy Gamboa said. “That’s the greatest feeling.”

Gamboa and company were feeling awfully good after the second inning when three Basic errors helped Rancho (16-3, 8-1 Sunrise League) bat around and score eight runs to take an 8-2 lead.

Layton Walls led off the second with a solo home run, and Chayse Baker and Joey Walls added homers later in the inning.

“We tell our guys ‘every inning is important, every pitch is important, every play is important,’” Rancho coach Manny Llamas said. “They took that to heart and have been taking it to heart all year. When people make mistakes, we try our best to capitalize.”

The second-inning outburst was more than enough for Gamboa, who pitched the distance and allowed three earned runs on five hits. He struck out three with no walks and threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of 22 batters.

“That’s what you can expect with Jimmy on the bump,” Llamas said. “He’s our leader for a reason. He wants the ball every single time.

“Any time he pitches, it doesn’t matter what team it is, he’s going to get ahead. And our guys feed off Jimmy.”

Joey Walls was 3-for-4 and added an inside-the-park homer in the fourth after two Basic outfielders lost his fly ball in the sun. Matthew Baughn went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Baker had three RBIs for Rancho, which took sole possession of first place in the Sunrise League.

“A good team like Basic, it’s a great win,” Gamboa said.

Zach Hose and Kyle Turner each hit a home run for the second-ranked Wolves (17-3, 7-2).

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4587. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.