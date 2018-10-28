Red Sox one game away from World Series title, win Game 4, 9-6

Steve Pearce hit a tying homer in the eighth and a three-run double in the ninth, and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit in the seventh inning for a 9-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night to take a 3-1 World Series lead.

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates after his home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers hits a RBI-single off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Dylan Floro during the ninth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates after his home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt reacts after hitting a double during the ninth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates his solo home run to tie the game Xander Bogaerts with during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce watches his solo home run to tie the game during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates his solo home run to tie the game with J.D. Martinez during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger can't get a glove on a Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce home run during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The improbable surge all started with pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland’s three-run homer in the seventh, shortly after Yasiel Puig’s three-run homer in the sixth had put the Dodgers up 4-0.

Pinch-hitter Rafael Devers singled in Brock Holt with the tiebreaking run in the ninth, with also included Xander Bogaert’s RBI single.

Craig Kimbrel gave up Enrique Hernandez’s two-run homer in the bottom half before getting the final three outs.

Chris Sale starts for the Red Sox on Sunday against Clayton Kershaw, tying to close out Boston’s fourth title in 15 seasons.