Red Sox win 4th World Series in 15 seasons

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price reacts after the third inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts rounds the bases after a home run during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Boston Red Sox celebrate after Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Red Sox won 5-1 to win the series 4 game to 1. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale throws during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates his second home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce hit a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits a home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates after his home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the World Series baseball game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig watches during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES — The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 Sunday night behind David Price’s pitching and Steve Pearce’s power.

Alex Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to guide a team to the title. He’s just the fifth rookie skipper to do it overall.

After posting a team-record 108 wins during the regular season and romping through the AL playoffs, the Red Sox finished off a one-sided Series

Price threw three-hit ball into the eighth inning. Pearce hit two home runs, a night after his homer and three-run double spurred a late rally.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez also connected as the Red Sox hit three homers off Clayton Kershaw.

Los Angeles lost Game 7 of the World Series last year to Houston, also at Dodger Stadium by the same 5-1 score.

This is a breaking news report. More details to follow.