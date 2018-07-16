Rehab for 51s’ T.J. Rivera ends abruptly

T.J. Rivera’s rehab assignment in Las Vegas was abruptly paused as the infielder felt some discomfort in his right arm playing in Friday night’s game.

New York Mets' T.J. Rivera hits an RBI double on Monday, May 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

T.J. Rivera’s rehab assignment in Las Vegas was abruptly paused as the infielder felt some discomfort in his right arm playing in Friday night’s game.

Rivera, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, was in his first Triple-A rehab game. He played five innings before being pulled.

Before the setback, manager Tony DeFrancesco said Rivera was expected to play in at least 10 games with the 51s.

Instead, Rivera headed to New York to be checked out by Mets doctors.

Earlier that day, Rivera said he hadn’t had any setbacks throughout his rehab process, just some aches and pains that required a couple of days off.

“It was a little more than just the normal soreness that you’d feel rehabbing,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters in New York on Saturday about Rivera’s condition.

Rivera had the surgery in September.

“Honestly, it’s taken longer than I thought, but I just was clueless,” Rivera said before the setback. “I didn’t know how long of a process it truly was. I knew there was a really long rehab and a lot of stuff that I had to go do, but I didn’t realize that you’re still going to feel aches and pains. It’s never going to be perfect, really, to about a year and a half, two years out. It’s definitely taken longer because I heard of people getting back quicker, so I was hoping to do so, but your body reacts different than some others.”

Cecchini continues rehab

Second baseman Gavin Cecchini, out since May with a foot injury, has been continuing his rehab at the Mets’ facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

DeFrancesco said he still was about four to six weeks out.

“They’re telling me he’s still feeling tender underneath. Hasn’t began running yet,” DeFrancesco said.

Alonso homers in Futures Game

First baseman Peter Alonso of the 51s went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer at the Futures Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Sunday. The U.S. beat the World team 10-6.

“That is some Mark McGwire-type stuff. I won’t forget that name,” U.S. manager Torii Hunter told reporters after Alonso’s blast.

Alonso is scheduled to meet the 51s at Salt Lake on Monday.

Mets top prospect Andres Gimenez went 0-f0r-2 for the World team.

Upcoming at Cashman

The 51s will hit the road on Monday for four games against Salt Lake and three against Reno.

They do not return home until July 24, when they have a seven-game homestand, playing host to Nashville and Memphis.

