Reliever Roseboom faces lengthy stay on DL

The New York Mets’ injury woes aren’t just on the major league side.

Las Vegas reliever Dave Roseboom was placed on the disabled list on Saturday and manager Pedro Lopez said he was “probably going to be out for a while.”

Roseboom hurt his right foot during a game in Round Rock, Texas, last week.

“There’s some space in between two bones so they’re not sure whether it’s a fracture or maybe it’s a ligament,” Lopez said. “It’s on the bottom of the foot so right now he’s walking around in the walking boot and trying to stay off that leg as much as possible.”

Lopez said the 25-year-old left-hander would likely to go to New York to meet with Mets’ doctors.

“Right now, we put him on the DL because we know for a fact it’s not going to be seven days. I think it’s going to be more than seven days but God only knows,” Lopez said. “Hopefully when he goes to New York and he sees the specialist, hopefully they give us good news and he can get back and start throwing again.”

Roseboom is 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA in 17 1/3 innings this season for the 51s.

Roseboom started the season as the only lefty in the team’s bullpen, but now the 51s have two in Alberto Baldonado and Kyle Regnault.

Sewald impresses with Mets

Paul Sewald, a Bishop Gorman graduate who started the season with the 51s, has been a bright spot for the Mets’ overtaxed bullpen.

Heading into Sunday, the rookie right-hander had a 2.08 ERA in 17 1/3 innings with the Mets and hadn’t allowed a run in his past five outings.

“For the most part, you know what you’re going to get: 90-91 (mph) that is going to be strikes, it’s going to be on the corners,” Mets manager Terry Collins told the New York Post. “He’s going to throw his slider and he knows how to pitch off the plate when he needs to. He’s done a nice job.”

Upcoming at Cashman

The 51s will head out on their longest road trip of the season this week, a 12-game swing through Reno, Salt Lake and Tacoma.

Before that, they’ll play two more games at Cashman Field against El Paso on Monday and Tuesday.

The 51s will play just eight games at Cashman in June — against Sacramento on June 13-16 and against Salt Lake on June 22-25.

