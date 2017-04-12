Rosario, Smith ranked high in new ESPN prospect rankings

Las Vegas 51s infielder Amed Rosario (1) hits the ball against Fresno during the opening day game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas 51s shortstop Amed Rosario was named the top prospect in Major League Baseball in ESPN’s Keith Law’s latest rankings.

Rosario, who was third in the preseason rankings, moved up two spots because Law re-ranked only prospects currently in the minor leagues.

In his first six games with the 51s, Rosario is 11-for-26 (.423) with three RBIs and three runs scored.

First baseman Dominic Smith, the Mets’ top pick in 2013, was ranked 22nd on the list.

Smith is 11-for-26 (.440) through his first six games with four RBIs and six runs scored. Tuesday, he collected four hits, including his first Triple-A home run.

