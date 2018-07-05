Season ticket deposits for Las Vegas Ballpark begin Monday

The 51s announced that season ticket deposits for the new stadium opening next year will begin Monday at 10 a.m.

This is a rendering of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin that is scheduled to be completed by March, 2019. Photo courtesy Howard Hughes Corporation.

Las Vegas 51s President Don Logan poses for photo at the site of the new 51s ballpark on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas 51s President Don Logan points toward the site of the new 51s ballpark while speaking during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The construction site of the new Las Vegas ballpark photographed on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Summerlin. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A construction worker is tying rebar to make a newly constructed footing frame at the construction site of the new Las Vegas ballpark on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Summerlin. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Construction workers, right, are tying rebar to make a newly constructed footing frame at the construction site of the new Las Vegas ballpark on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Summerlin. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The 51s announced that season ticket deposits for the Las Vegas Ballpark opening next year will begin Monday at 10 a.m.

Season ticket deposits start at $100 per seat, which would reserve a spot for season ticket purchases down the road. Club seating and group event deposit are also being accepted for the same price.

Those who make a deposit will be able to select their season tickets after current 51s season ticket holders. Priority will be based on time and date of the deposit. Deposits will be allowed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To make a deposit, visit http://bit.ly/ LVBallparkDeposit .

The deposit will be applied toward season ticket purchases, and deposits are refundable.

Current 51s season ticket holder do not need to place a deposit.

