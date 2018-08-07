Silverado West starts Little League West Regional with a win

Broc Snider hit a go-ahead two-run single with two outs in the third inning Monday to help lead Silverado West to a 5-3 victory over Park View of Chula Vista, California, in the Little League West Region Championship in San Bernardino, California.

(Getty)

Connor Apeceche and Oliver Makanui each had two of Silverado West’s eight hits, and both scored on Snider’s go-ahead single. Apeceche pitched three shutout innings of relief, with four strikeouts.

Silverado West next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday in the double-elimination tournament against Honolulu.