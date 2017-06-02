Six-run seventh dooms 51s in loss at Reno

New York Mets' Hansel Robles delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Mets 4-2. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The 51s’ longest trip of the season got off to a bad start Thursday night against their in-state rival.

Las Vegas reliever Hansel Robles allowed six runs in the seventh inning as the Reno Aces broke open a one-run game en route to a 9-2 victory at Greater Nevada Field.

Rafael Montero (0-1) started the first game of an 11-game trip and pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight. He threw 100 pitches, 64 for strikes, and left with Las Vegas trailing 3-0 against the Pacific North Division-leading Aces (34-20).

“He battled well,” 51s manager Pedro Lopez said. “I would say one too many deep counts. But I think overall he battled well.”

Las Vegas (21-33) scored twice in the seventh inning to cut its deficit to 3-2. Desmond Jennings singled with two outs and scored on Gavin Cecchini’s double. Phillip Evans followed with a single that scored Cecchini.

But Robles couldn’t keep the 51s in the game, allowing the six runs (five earned) on five hits, one walk and one wild pitch in one-third of an inning. He gave up home runs to Ildemaro Vargas and Oswaldo Arcia.

Despite the rough outing, Lopez said he still sees Robles as a dependable veteran who can close out a game.

“He was one pitch away from getting a ground-ball double play to get out of the inning,” Lopez said. “Unfortunately everything happened. He didn’t have his best stuff.”

Lopez said his team needs to have a short memory.

“Stuff happens,” he said. “We got to make sure we put this one behind us and go get them tomorrow.”

Update

The 51s don’t return home until June 13 against the Sacramento River Cats.

