Slimmed down Dominic Smith adapts to Triple-A

Las Vegas 51s first baseman Dominic Smith (22) catches the throw to get out Fresno Grizzlies infielder Tony Kemp (5) during a baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas 51s first baseman Dominic Smith (22) throws to home base for the out during a baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas 51s Dominic Smith (22) during media day at Cashman Field on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A season ago, Pedro Lopez would see his big first baseman, Dominic Smith, bring boundless energy to batting practice.

Once gametime arrived, the manager noticed Smith’s energy level had been drained.

“He used to tell me and he was like ‘I just don’t sleep,’” Lopez recalled.

Smith, now with the 51s, missed a game last year when he was at Double-A getting testing done overnight. The result was sleep apnea, Lopez said.

“They took him to the hospital, got tested so now he sleeps with a machine that allows him to sleep better,” Lopez said. “Of course if you sleep better, you eat better and you’re able to do certain things so that’s what he did and it paid off.”

In addition to fixing the sleeping habits, Smith, who said he was a bit out of shape and overweight by the time last season ended, devoted himself to getting in shape as he prepared for his first season in Triple-A, where the New York Mets’ second-ranked prospect has jumped out to a quick start.

He slimmed down 24 pounds by trading McDonalds and Pizza Hut and other “greasy and cheesy,” foods for healthier options.

Breakfast would typically consist of four eggs, half a cup of oatmeal and half an avocado while lunch and dinner was often grilled chicken, brown rice and broccoli. Saturday, his trainer would allow him a cheat day.

“I joke with him all the time. I’m like ‘I don’t want to see you eating anything bad,’ because he looks great right now,” Lopez said. “I’m really proud of him. He did his homework in the offseason.”

Smith also spent time working on his swing as he prepared for the move in levels.

“I just wanted to work on pulling more pitches this year,” Smith said. “I feel like if I would start pulling more pitches, I would start hitting more home runs and so I really wanted to work on getting to my legs a little bit more.”

Smith, the Mets’ first round pick in 2013 at 11th overall, flashed a bit more of his power last season at Double-A, hitting 14 home runs after hitting no more than six in a season in his first few years in the organization.

He finished the year hitting .302 with 146 hits and 91 runs driven in in 130 games, all while providing the solid defense at first base that he is known for.

“He’s major league first base ready right now,” hitting coach Jack Voigt said shortly before the season started. “He’s got a really good glove and he’s got some power that … still needs to be developed especially at this level on when and how to look for pitches to certain at-bats, runners in scoring position to when to look for one pitch, one location and do his damage at one time, but it’s going to be fun.”

This year, through Thursday’s game, Smith is hitting .406/.441/.594 with three double, four RBIs and one home run in eight games.

Already, he’s noticed a big difference between the pitching he saw at Double-A and the pitching he’s seeing now, but he has seemingly adapted well.

“Triple-A pitchers, they’re a lot smarter than Double-A pitchers. They don’t give in too much. You’ve got to be patient. They could throw every pitch for a strike,” Smith said. “They could start you off with it and then throw and even better to strike you out with it so stuff like that and (I’m) trying to just be smart and trying to just not chase pitches.”

Smith was as a non-roster invitee at major league camp this spring and now he is relishing the opportunity to play with guys who not only he’s played with in the past, but also guys who have major league experience.

One step away from the majors, he said he feels more relief than pressure now that he knows what to expect.

“I’m pretty excited to be in this league. I’ve heard a lot of good things about it. We’ve got a great team, great guys around you you can learn from, guys who played in the big leagues,” Smith said. “It’s pretty exciting when you can be around those guys, especially when they’ve had success in the big leagues and in this league as well.”

