Southern Nevada Blue Sox capture state Legion title

The top-seeded Southern Nevada Blue Sox knocked off the defending champion and second-seeded Las Vegas Aces 7-1 Saturday night to win the American Legion state title game.

Southern Nevada Blue Sox catcher Roger Riley was given the player of the year award prior to Saturday night’s championship game of the American Legion state baseball tournament.

Not too much long after that, Riley scored what turned out to be the game-winning run as the top-seeded Blue Sox (48-7) knocked off the defending champion and second-seeded Las Vegas Aces 7-1.

Riley raced home with the Blue Sox’s second run in the first inning — and that’s all starting pitcher Trever Berg would need.

Berg (3-0) worked a complete game, scattering five hits and striking out nine. The right-hander retired 24 of the last 28 batters he faced and was named the tournament’s most outstanding pitcher.

“We were left with a bitter taste in our mouth from last year and we wanted to show we’re able to hang with those guys,” said Riley, whose Blue Sox lost to the Aces in last year’s championship. “We just wanted to play our baseball and play our game and tonight we were able to do that all around — play defense, pitch and hit — and it was a great game.”

Trailing 1-0, the Blue Sox — comprised of players from two-time defending state high school champion Basic — responded by loading the bases with their first three batters. John Bobo walked and Riley and Ryne Nelson each singled. Two batters later, Jesse Fontaboa sacrificed in Bobo with a fly out to right field and Garrett Giles scored Riley with an RBI-single.

Berg took control after that. In all, 87 of the 119 pitches he threw at the Aces were for strikes.

“I was really motivated to come out and pitch strong for coach (Scott) Baker and everything he’s done for me,” said Berg, who finished the tournament with a 1.72 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 15.2 innings. “Getting snapped off last year was extra fire for this game and extra motivation to come out here and pitch a good game.”

The Blue Sox, who added two more runs in the fourth and fifth innings and one more in the eighth, were led by Giles, who was 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored. Bobo, Riley and Nelson each had two hits and a run scored.

Giles was named the tournament’s most outstanding player after going 9-for-16 (.563) with one double, six runs and seven RBIs for the week.

The Aces (26-14), from Desert Oasis, were led by Chaison Miklich, who was 2-for-4 with a home run.