Southern Nevada Blue Sox claim first win in American Legion World Series

The Southern Nevada Blue Sox celebrate after winning the American Legion Baseball Nevada State Tournament championship game on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at at Earl E. Wilson stadium at UNLV. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

When inclement weather struck the American Legion World Series on Friday in Shelby, North Carolina, tournament organizers decided to shorten games to seven innings.

That was just the amount the Southern Nevada Blue Sox needed.

The Blue Sox broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh when Garrett Giles drove a fly ball deep enough to center field to score Ryne Nelson from third and give the team a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury (Massachusetts) for their first victory of the tournament.

Nelson started the seventh with a double and advanced to third on Jesse Fontaboa’s single two batters later before scoring on Giles’ sacrifice fly.

Shane Spencer was masterful on the mound for the Blue Sox, twirling a one-hit shutout with two strikeouts and two walks. He faced two batters above the minimum and threw 71 pitches.

Because the World Series uses pool play, the Blue Sox were not eliminated after their 9-1 loss to Creighton Prep (Nebraska) on Thursday. Based on how games go Saturday and Sunday, the Blue Sox can advance to the championship round with a victory in their next game, at 9 a.m. Sunday against Midland (Michigan).

