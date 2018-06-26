Tacoma’s Ross Detwiler dominates 51s

For 7 1/3 innings, Tacoma starter Ross Detwiler worked quickly and efficiently, sending the 51s down mostly in order.

The longtime major league veteran dominated the 51s in his start Monday night, leading the Rainiers to a 6-1 victory over Las Vegas in the series opener at Cheney Stadium.

Detwiler retired 16 of the first 17 batters of the game and the 51s didn’t even have a runner past first base until the eighth inning.

“Offensively, we just got shutdown by Detwiler,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said. “We didn’t do much against him the whole night.”

Detwiler gave up just two hits in his outing, and left with a runner on base in the eighth inning. That runner, Johnny Monell, wound up scoring on Jeff McNeil’s single off reliever Matt Tenuta.

That was the 51s’ (33-44) only run of the game.

“He was probably one of the best lefthanders we’ve seen,” DeFrancesco said. “Nine Ks. He kind of changed speeds on us. We didn’t really get good swings off him.”

The 51s, who were without a starter in the rotation because of a call up, countered with righty Josh Prevost, who was summoned from Class-A Advanced St. Lucie for the start.

“Going from Florida all the way up to Seattle, that’s a long trip, but that’s part of pitching in the minor leagues. Even the big league guys going from Las Vegas to New York,” DeFrancesco said. “You’ve got to be ready when you get the opportunity.”

DeFrancesco said he thought Prevost threw the ball well, save for two mistakes.

He served up a two-run blast to Tacoma (41-36) first baseman Daniel Vogelbach in the first inning and gave up three more runs in the fourth inning on a Garrett Kennedy blast.

“He had a three-pitch mix. He just kind of left a pitch out over the plate to Vogelbach,” DeFrancesco said. “He hit an opposite-field homer and then he had two strikes on a lefty, tried to throw a slider, left it over the plate and the guy pulled it for a three-run homer. But other than that, he competed well. He really didn’t get hit hard. He just kind of made a few mistakes (and) fell behind a few times.”

Prevost lasted six-plus innings in his 51s’ debut and one more run was charged to him in the seventh inning.

The loss marked the 51s’ seventh against Tacoma in 10 games this season.

