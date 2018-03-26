Tebow to start at Double-A affiliate, one step from Las Vegas 51s

That would put the former football player one step away from Triple-A Las Vegas.

New York Mets' Tim Tebow swings during the second inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Friday, March 2, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Mets' Tim Tebow laughs with teammates in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.. Tebow did not play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets' Tim Tebow singles during the fourth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Mets' Tim Tebow bats during the second inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Friday, March 2, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Tim Tebow is slated to start in Double-A, MLB.com reported Monday, putting him a one step away from Triple-A Las Vegas.

The Mets have advanced Tebow, 30, quickly through their system, which means that the former football player could make an appearance with the 51s this season if he performs well at Double-A.

In his first season in the minors, Tebow slashed a combined .226/.309/.347 with eight home runs and 52 RBIs in 126 games between Class-A Columbia and Class-A Advanced St. Lucie. He also struck out 126 times in 486 plate appearances.

Tebow went just 1-for-18 (.056) in seven Grapefruit League games this spring, though he was battling an ankle injury.

In February, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters he thinks that Tebow “will play in the major leagues.”

“He’s been super for us in the first year-plus,” Alderson told reporters. “He’s made progress on the field and he’s dedicated himself to improving. He has spent a lot of time in the offseason working with hitting coaches.”

More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.