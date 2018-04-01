These are the 5 best teams to play at Cashman Field in Las Vegas

With construction expected to be completed for the start of the 2019 season, the 51s will begin play at Las Vegas Ballpark. Between now and then, the Review-Journal will look back at the history of Cashman Field.

Jacob deGrom pitches against the El Paso Chihuahuas during the second game of the 51s ten game home stand at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 20, 2014. Degrom is off to one of the best starts for a 51s pitcher in franchise history. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New York Mets Kevin McReynolds, left, is blocked by Los Angeles Dodger catcher Mike Scioscia (14) as he makes his way to home plate during ninth inning action in the first game of the NL Championship Series, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1988, Los Angeles, Calif. Scioscia did not catch the ball and McReynolds scored on the play to lift the Mets past the Dodgers, 3-2. Umpire Harry Wendelstedt watches the play. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, July 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Roberto Alomar holds his plaque after his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, July 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Philadelphia Phillies bench coach Larry Bowa talks things over with the team prior to the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 1, 2016, in Philadelphia. The Nationals won 7-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2007 file photo, former San Diego Padre Tony Gwynn talks about his election to the National Baseball Hall Of Fame, in San Diego. American League All-Star starter Chris Sale paid tribute to late Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, saying he quit chewing tobacco when the San Diego Padres great died of salivary gland cancer in June 2014 at age 54. The Chicago White Sox pitcher, who leads the major leagues with 14 wins, was picked to start Tuesday night’s game at Petco Park. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2001 file photo, San Diego Padres' Tony Gwynn fights back tears as he acknowledges the standing ovation prior to the Padres' game against the Colorado Rockies in San Diego. Gwynn has been announced as an inductee into the California Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy oversees a practice prior to a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) works in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler warms up before the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Wheeler will begin the season in the minors after squandering an opportunity to secure a rotation spot during spring training. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy gestures toward the plate during a spring baseball game between the Giants and the Oakland Athletics in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, March 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) follows through on a pitch during the first inning of an opening day baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, March 31, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cleveland Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. is seen during a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Maryvale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Jacob deGrom pitches against the El Paso Chihuahuas during the second game of the 51s ten game home stand at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 20, 2014. Degrom is off to one of the best starts for a 51s pitcher in franchise history. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jacob deGrom pitches against the El Paso Chihuahuas during the second game of the 51s ten game home stand at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 20, 2014. Degrom is off to one of the best starts for a 51s pitcher in franchise history. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas 51s starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Fresno Grizzlies during the first inning of their minor league baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Saturday April 18, 2015. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Las Vegas 51s starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is seen heading to the dugout after retiring the Fresno Grizzlies in the second inning of their minor league baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Saturday April 18, 2015. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Las Vegas 51s starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Fresno Grizzlies in the second inning of their minor league baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Saturday April 18, 2015. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Editor’s note: This is the first in a monthly series that looks at some of the best and most memorable baseball teams and characters to call Cashman Field home.

The countdown to Las Vegas Ballpark is underway as the 51s open their 36th and final season at Cashman Field on Thursday.

With construction expected to be completed for the start of the 2019 season, the 51s will begin play at the new ballpark in Summerlin. Between now and then, the Review-Journal will look back at the history of Cashman Field, starting with five of the best teams to call it home.

Prospects from the Padres, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mets, including future Hall of Famers and All-Stars, have played at Cashman Field.

The franchise also boasts 10 playoff teams. Six of them came within the first 10 years when the team was called the Stars, and two won Pacific Coast League titles. The franchise first made the playoffs in 1983 and last in 2014.

Here’s a look at five of the best groups to play at Cashman:

1983 Stars (San Diego Padres)

The Stars went 83-60 in their first season and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn played 17 games for that team, as did current San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy and New York Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild.

Kevin McReynolds was the star that season, earning Pacific Coast League MVP honors after hitting .377 with 32 home runs and 116 RBIs.

“The 1983 team to me was the best team they ever had here,” longtime media relations manager Jim Gemma said. “Just who they had on the roster, because back then there wasn’t a lot of call-ups like you have now where guys, lack of a better word, guys are getting rushed up now. … The game’s changed, but the roster was an incredible roster.”

1986 Stars (San Diego Padres)

This Stars team was the first to win a PCL title.

The team went 80-62, and almost every player on the roster made the majors.

“We had guys that went on to have really good careers. Larry Bowa was the manager,” team president Don Logan said. “He was just an intense guy pushing the buttons. Every game mattered to him, and they played that way.”

1988 Stars (San Diego Padres)

The Stars won the PCL championship again two years later with a team that finished 74-66.

“It was the last championship team, which is pretty scary,” Logan said.

That team was led by brothers Sandy Alomar Jr. and Roberto Alomar, Joey Cora and Bip Roberts. Alomar Jr. was named the PCL’s MVP in 1988 and 1989.

2002 51s (Los Angeles Dodgers)

This team has the distinction of having the highest winning percentage among 51s/Stars teams at .580.

The Dodgers affiliate went 85-59, breaking the record set by the 1983 Stars.

”First of all, we had one of the best managers we’ve ever had in Las Vegas that year, and that was Brad Mills,” longtime radio announcer Russ Langer said. “One of the best forces on that team, Joe Thurston, a second baseman, set the franchise record for base hits, hit well over .300.”

Thurston hit .334 with 196 hits in 136 games.

2014 51s (New York Mets)

The 2013 and 2014 teams made the playoffs and featured many players who comprise the core of the current Mets.

Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler pitched for the 51s in 2013, and deGrom and Noah Syndergaard spent time on the 2014 team. The 2014 team was in first place for the entire season, which gives them a slight edge over the 2013 club.

“They both had the same exact record (81-63). It was the pitchers we had,” general manager Chuck Johnson said. “It was just right there, right in the heart of all these current Mets guys that are currently playing.”

More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Other teams receiving votes: 1984, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.