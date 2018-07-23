51s/Baseball

Tim Tebow breaks hand, likely won’t play for Las Vegas 51s

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2018 - 11:47 am
 

Mets Double-A prospect Tim Tebow broke a bone in his hand, likely ending his season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Per Schefter, Tebow, who broke his hamate bone swinging a bat, is slated to have surgery on Tuesday.

This ends any likelihood that the former Heisman Trophy winner would suit up for the 51s.

Tebow, who returned to baseball in 2016 after a prolific college football career at Florida and short NFL career, was hitting .273 at Double-A and was recently named an Eastern League All-Star. Though his strikeout rates were high, there was a chance he could have been considered for a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas later in the season.

The injury dashes any hope of that and by the time Tebow is healthy, the Mets will have switched their Triple-A affiliation to Syracuse.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

