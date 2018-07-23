Tim Tebow breaks hand, likely won’t play for Las Vegas 51s

Per Schefter, Tebow, who broke his hamate bone swinging a bat, is slated to have surgery on Tuesday.

Eastern Division's Tim Tebow walks to talk to the third base coach during the second inning of the Eastern League All-Star minor league baseball game, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Mets Double-A prospect Tim Tebow broke a bone in his hand, likely ending his season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Per Schefter, Tebow, who broke his hamate bone swinging a bat, is slated to have surgery on Tuesday.

This ends any likelihood that the former Heisman Trophy winner would suit up for the 51s.

Mets’ minor-league OF Tim Tebow broke the hamate bone in his right hand swinging the bat this weekend and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday and is now likely out for the season, per MLB source. #sticktobasketball — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2018

Tebow, who returned to baseball in 2016 after a prolific college football career at Florida and short NFL career, was hitting .273 at Double-A and was recently named an Eastern League All-Star. Though his strikeout rates were high, there was a chance he could have been considered for a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas later in the season.

The injury dashes any hope of that and by the time Tebow is healthy, the Mets will have switched their Triple-A affiliation to Syracuse.

More 51s: Follow Las Vegas 51s coverage at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.