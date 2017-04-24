Tim Tebow has his best week in minors, gets 6 hits

Columbia Fireflies' Tim Tebow watches his home run during his first at-bat, during the team's minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tim Tebow had his best week in the minors, showing some consistency at the plate last week with two multi-hit games for the Columbia Fireflies.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback is in his first season with the New York Mets’ Class A affiliate. Last week, Tebow and the Fireflies completed two series, the first a three-game set in Rome, Georgia, before returning home for four games with Lexington, Kentucky.

Tebow played in six of the Fireflies’ seven games last week, all three at Rome and three of four with Lexington. Columbia went 2-1 against Rome and 1-3 against Lexington.

A look at how Tebow has fared:

Highlights: Tebow had his best game as a pro baseball player Friday night, going 3 for 3 for his first multi-hit game in a 5-0 win over Lexington. Tebow had a double, two singles and a walk in the victory. Tebow had another multi-hit game on Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Lexington.

At the plate: Tebow was 6 of 21 for the week. He had no RBIs and five strikeouts in six games.

On the season: Tebow is hitting .218 (12 of 55) with nine RBIs and 14 strikeouts.

In the field: Tebow played four games in left field (he was designated hitter in the other two) and made his first error of the season last Monday in a 3-2 loss at Rome.

What’s next: The Fireflies will play three games against the Asheville (North Carolina) Tourists before hitting the road for a four-game series with the Hickory (North Carolina) Crawdads.