Ty Kelly claimed by Blue Jays

Las Vegas batter Ty Kelly hits a double in the seventh inning of their Triple-A minor league baseball game against Tacoma at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Sunday, May 1, 2016. Tacoma defeated Las Vegas 12-1. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ty Kelly will not return to the 51s.

The utilityman, who was designated for assignment by the Mets over the weekend, was claimed by the Blue Jays.

Kelly, who made his major league debut last year with the Mets after being drafted in 2009, was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for Paul Sewald.

Last year he hit .328 in 81 games with the 51s. He also appeared in 39 games for the Mets.

This will be his second stint in the Blue Jays organization. He also was with them for 38 games in 2015.

The Mets previously designated Kelly for assignment during the offseason before re-adding him to the 40-man roster the beginning of this season.

