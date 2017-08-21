Tyler Pill, Josh Edgin seek medical advice in New York

Also, Ricky Knapp is likely to stay in Binghamton, Luis Mateo will join the rotation and Jacob Rhame and Kelly Secrest will join the Las Vegas 51s.

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Tyler Pill (20) during a game against Tacoma at Cashman Field Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett)

Starter Tyler Pill and reliever Josh Edgin are both in New York to meet with doctors as they deal with injuries that have landed them on the disabled list this month.

Pill was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 4 and pitching coach Frank Viola said he was dealing with bone chips and spurs in his elbow.

Edgin, meanwhile, has been bothered by a knee issue. He was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 12.

He has pitched in three games for the 51s this season after spending most of the season with the New York Mets.

“There’s a meniscus tear in there and some other little stuff,” Viola said. “They haven’t decided whether they’re going to go in arthroscopic-ally and take care of it or let it just rest and heal and see what happens.”

Manager Pedro Lopez said Edgin has been “having that problem for awhile now,” and he noticed it during Edgin’s last outing on Aug. 10.

Knapp return uncertain; Mateo to rotation

Starter Ricky Knapp was sent to Double-A Binghamton earlier in the week to help out the Rumble Ponies in a Friday doubleheader.

Knapp, who had been turning in some of his best starts of the season in Las Vegas before he was sent to Binghamton, threw a seven-inning complete game, giving up just one run.

“Binghamton’s what? 23 games over .500? They’ve got a chance to go to the playoffs,” Viola said. “I know it’s supposed to go upward mobility or upward movement, but it is nice to be in the pennant race. It is nice to get a chance to win a ring and Ricky is probably young enough to be able to get away with that and do what he needs to do, so it’ll be very interesting to see if we’ll see him again.”

Viola said he thought Knapp likely wouldn’t be back.

In that case, Luis Mateo, who made a spot start this week when Knapp went down, would fill in in the rotation, though he likely wouldn’t throw more than 60 pitches in a start.

“With the other 9-10 arms in the bullpen, we should make do the rest of the way,” Viola said. “We just have to pray that (Donovan) Hand and (Wilfredo) Boscan and (Mitch) Atkins and (Jonathan) Albaladejo hold up because if not, that fifth day as a bullpen day could become very burdensome.”

Rhame, Secrest to join bullpen

Jacob Rhame, acquired by the Mets in the Curtis Granderson deal with the Dodgers, has been assigned to Triple-A.

Rhame was 0-2 with a 4.31 ERA in 48 innings pitched this year at Triple-A Oklahoma City. In his minor league career, he has posted a 3.11 ERA in 255 innings pitched.

He pitched twice against Las Vegas earlier this month.

“I just know I looked at his numbers. His numbers are pretty good. He’s a hard thrower (and) he throws strikes,” Viola said. “That’s a nice combination so it’ll be interesting for me to see what he’s all about.”

Viola also said Kelly Secrest was slated to join the 51s from Double-A Binghamton, where he was 1-1 with a 4.03 ERA in 25 games this season.

