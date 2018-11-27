What should the Las Vegas baseball team be named? — POLL

The Howard Hughes Corporation announced Tuesday that they will unveil the new name and logo for the Oakland A’s Triple-A affiliate on Saturday, December 8.

Las Vegas catcher Colton Plaia hits during the final 51s game ever at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Las Vegas beat Sacramento 4-3. The team will move to a new stadium in Summerlin next season. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas players and coaches in the dugout during the final 51s game ever at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Las Vegas beat Sacramento 4-3. The team will move to a new stadium in Summerlin next season. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas 51s will be known by a new name in just over a week.

The Howard Hughes Corporation announced Tuesday that they will unveil the new name and logo for the Oakland A’s Triple-A affiliate on Saturday, December 8. The event is not open to the public.

Much speculation has surrounded the new name of the Las Vegas baseball team. The owners of the team filed 2o different trademark applications for the Las Vegas Aviators name in June, though team president Don Logan suggested four or five other names may be in the mix.

That all begs the question: what should be the name of the Las Vegas baseball team?

