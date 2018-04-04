Who’s back and who’s new for the Las Vegas 51s

The 51s will begin their season on Thursday night against El Paso.

51s players, from left, P.J. Conlon, Patrick Biondi and Mickey Jannis smile for their group photo with Finn the bat dog in front during the 51s media day at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The 51s will kick off their final season at Cashman Field on Thursday night, bringing in a mix of prospects, major league veterans and longtime minor leaguers as they look to improve upon a 2017 season that was one of the worst in franchise history.

A brand new coaching staff, headed by veteran Pacific Coast League manager Tony DeFrancesco, will guide the way in the team’s final season as an affiliate of the New York Mets.

“I think the five starters we’ve got are going to give us a chance, I think defensively we’ve got enough defense to catch the ball. For the PCL, you’re hoping you can have guys that can hit three-run homers. I’ve been doing this a long time here.

“I wish we had a few more big guys but if we have to play a different breed of game just to get them going. I’m not afraid to play hit and run, move them over, safety squeeze. I’m not afraid to play that game either. We’ll see how they go out and play the game.”

Before the season starts, get acquainted with a few of the players who will suit up for the 51s this year:

Who’s back

Gavin Cecchini, 2B

Cecchini, the Mets’ first-round draft pick in 2012, will return to Las Vegas for his third straight season.

In the first, Cecchini slashed .325/.390/.448 with 145 hits in 117 games but struggled defensively at shortstop.

Cecchini moved over to second base last year where his defense improved but his numbers dipped at the plate.

“He did some adjustments on his swing. He got a little more launch angle,” DeFrancesco said. “He’s driving the ball a little bit better, trying to stay away from the ground.”

Dominic Smith, 1B

The length of Smith’s stay is still unknown but he’ll begin the season on a rehab assignment after straining his right quad this spring.

Smith, the team’s top pick in 2013, excelled in Las Vegas, hitting. 330 with 151 hits — including 16 home runs — in 114 games. He also played in 49 games for the Mets last season.

The Mets signed Adrian Gonzalez in the offseason and after Smith’s rehab assignment ends, the Mets seem likely to option him to Las Vegas, at least for some amount of time.

“Guys went through spring training and got … 40-50 at-bats,” Smith said. “I’m sure I’ll probably be getting that and more at-bats here and you never know, we’ll see what happens. I’m going to come out here every day and I’m going to grind and play hard.”

Kevin McGowan, RHP

McGowan is one of many relievers, who spent at least a part of the year in Las Vegas, returning to the bullpen.

Others include Jamie Callahan, Tim Peterson, Kyle Regnault, David Roseboom, Kelly Secrest and Logan Taylor.

But McGowan was the most heavily relied upon of the group, pitching 65 innings across 47 games.

McGowan had a 4.15 ERA and was often used late in games, picking up four saves.

Welcome back

Zack Wheeler, RHP

Wheeler came into spring battling for a spot in the Mets’ rotation.

But after a shaky spring, he found himself the odd man out.

Wheeler last pitched in Triple-A in 2013. After spending part of 2013 and all of 2014 in the majors, he missed the next two seasons with injury.

Last year, he was 3-7 with a 5.21 ERA in 17 starts.

“This spring training was a rough one for me,” Wheeler said. “I was just a little inconsistent throwing strikes and with my offspeed stuff also so that’s a big key for me is just going out there and attacking hitters, trying to limit my pitch count per inning, per batter.”

Ty Kelly, UTIL

Kelly played for the 51s in 2016, slashing .328/.409/.435 with 89 hits in 81 games. He also spent 39 games with the Mets that season.

Last year, he bounced around from the Mets to the Blue Jays to the Phillies.

He returned to the Mets this offseason, signing a minor league contract.

He’ll provide versatility for the 51s, playing all around the field.

Matt den Dekker, OF

den Dekker was drafted by the Mets and last played in Las Vegas in 2014.

He spent the next two years with Washington and last year with Detroit before returning to the Mets this offseason.

“Just a true ballplayer, coming out here and competing,” DeFrancesco said. “He can run around in center field.”

Who’s new

Chris Flexen, RHP

Flexen will be the top prospect starting the season in Las Vegas. He is currently ranked No. 9 per MLB Pipeline.

Flexen skipped straight to the majors from Double-A last year and went 3-6 with a 7.88 ERA in 14 games — nine starts — for the Mets last year.

“He throws all four pitches and he’s just got to work on the consistency,” pitching coach Glenn Abbott said. “… He had a little bit of trouble up there (with the Mets) but I think he’ll be fine out here.”

Luis Guillorme, SS

Guillorme comes in at No. 10 on the Mets’ top prospect lists and will make his Triple-A debut after a solid year at Binghamton.

Baseball America ranked him as the best defensive infielder in the Mets’ system.

“Definitely can handle the bat, a guy that showed some range and I think his defense, you guys will be surprised how good it is,” DeFrancesco said.

Corey Oswalt, RHP

Oswalt, the team’s No. 16 prospect, will draw the opening day start Thursday night.

He was named the Mets minor league Pitcher of the Year last year after going 12-5 with a 2.28 ERA in 24 starts at Double-A.

“He spots his fastball well both sides of the plate and his curveball has gotten a lot better,” Abbott said. “He’s given a lot of attention to it. He throws his curveball a lot more than he used to and his changeup has been a big pitch for him. He throws it good for strikes.”

More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.