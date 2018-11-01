Willie McCovey dies at 80, famed San Francisco Giants slugger

Willie McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed “Stretch” for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon.

San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey watches batting practice from the dugout before the Giants' spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 8, 2010. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Former San Francisco Giant Willie McCovey smiles before the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco on Oct. 1, 2010. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

The National League's Willie McCovey of San Francisco is congratulated on crossing home in the third inning of the baseball All-Star Game in Washington after hitting in Hank Aaron (44) in Washington on July 23, 1969. McCovey hit another home in the next inning. Also shaking his hand is Ron Santo, on deck. (AP Photo, File)

San Francisco Giants pinch-hitter Willie McCovey follows through on a walk-off RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco on June 29, 1980. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. (AP Photo/Robert Houston, File)

San Francisco Giants' Willie McCovey poses for a photo in April 1964. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. (AP Photo, File)

San Francisco Giants' Willie McCovey raises his hands in salute to the cheering crowd after he was replaced in the lineup in the team's baseball game with the Cincinnati Reds in San Francisco on July 3, 1980. It was the last home appearance before retirement for the popular veteran. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. (AP Photo, File)

The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.”

He had attended games at AT&T Park as recently as the final game of the season.

Even four-plus decades later, it still stung for the left-handed slugging McCovey that he never won a World Series after coming so close. He lined out to end the Giants’ 1962 World Series loss to the Yankees.

McCovey had been getting around in a wheelchair in recent years because he could no longer rely on his once-dependable legs, yet was still regularly seen at the ballpark in his private suite.