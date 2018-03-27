51s/Baseball

Yankees’ Aaron Judge signs deal with Adidas

The Associated Press
March 27, 2018 - 10:43 am
 

PORTLAND, Ore. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is switching his equipment supplier to Adidas from Under Armour.

Adidas said Tuesday it had agreed to a multiyear partnership with the AL Rookie of the Year, who set a rookie record with 52 home runs last season.

Judge came up to the major leagues with the Yankees in August 2016 and homered in his first plate appearance. He has been wearing Adidas equipment since the start of spring training last month.

