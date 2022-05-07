92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Sports

80-1 long-shot beats Epicenter in Kentucky Derby

The Associated Press
May 7, 2022 - 4:21 pm
 
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the ...
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.

Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to run by 4-1 favorite Epicenter and Zandon on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon and Reed were in their first Derby.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release veteran running back
Raiders release veteran running back
2
Formula One buying land near Strip for $240M
Formula One buying land near Strip for $240M
3
Raiders president says he was fired for reporting hostile work environment
Raiders president says he was fired for reporting hostile work environment
4
Raiders executive resigns from organization after 7 months
Raiders executive resigns from organization after 7 months
5
Graney: Better or worse, Davis wiping slate clean with Raiders
Graney: Better or worse, Davis wiping slate clean with Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sports on TV in Las Vegas
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.