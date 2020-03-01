66°F
9th horse dies at Santa Anita after injury in turf race

The Associated Press
March 1, 2020 - 12:58 pm
 

ARCADIA, Calif. — A ninth horse has died at Santa Anita since late December after being injured in a turf race.

Chosen Vessel broke his left front ankle in the $59,000 race on Saturday. He was pulled up by jockey Edwin Maldonado as he approached the far turn in the 1⅛-mile race.

The 5-year-old gelding trained by Craig Dollase was taken to the track’s equine hospital for diagnostics and X-rays. According to an incident report from the track, the tests revealed it was an unrecoverable injury and the attending veterinarian recommended the horse be euthanized.

Chosen Vessel had three wins in 17 career starts and earnings of $108,757, according to Equibase. His previous three starts had been in Grade 2 stakes, where he finished no higher than fourth.

It was the fourth fatality on the track’s turf course and ninth overall since the training and racing season began on Dec. 26. There have been no deaths in races on the main dirt track since the season began. Two deaths have occurred on the dirt during training hours and another three on the training track.

