A fan’s financial guide to Vegas Sports Weekend

Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend is finally here. The five-sport extravaganza began at noon Thursday at Orleans Arena with the West Coast Conference women’s basketball tournament.

Canadian rugby fans cheer on their team during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The haulers of Michael McDowell (34) and Kevin Harvick (4) parade down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Hio Pelesasa blows into a conch shell as he marches with the Samoan Rugby team during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Hio Pelesasa marches with the Samoan Rugby team during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Flag-bearer Aaliyah Sanchez, a fourth-grader at Vegas Verde Elementary School, waives the American flag as the USA Rugby Sevens team is introduced during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

USA Rugby Sevens player Danny Barrett hypes the crowd as team USA is introduced on stage during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

USA Rugby Sevens player Perry Baker is greeted by fans during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

USA Rugby Sevens player Perry Baker snaps a selfie with fans during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Flag-bearer Malachi Belesasa lead the Samoan Rugby team during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Flag-bearer Malachi Belesasa lead the Samoan Rugby team during the Parade of Nations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The haulers of Michael McDowell (34) and Kevin Harvick (4) parade down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The hauler of Cole Whitt (72) parades down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A crowd lines the Las Vegas Strip near Flamingo Road for during the semi-formal NASCAR parade of haulers, with the No. 29 Bud racecar hauler of driver Kevin Harvick shown in the foreground, on Thursday, March 3, 2011. The parade, which consisted of up to 75 brightly colored semi-tractor trailers that carry the racecars and equipment for the NASCAR Sprint Cup and Nationwide series auto racers, was part of the promotion for NASCAR weekend with races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The hauler of Kevin Harvick (4) parades down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The hauler of Ryan Newman (31) parades down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans watch as haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The haulers of Chris Buescher (37) and Kyle Busch (18) parade down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The hauler of Kasey Kahne (95) parades down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans watch as haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The hauler of Kyle Larson (42) parades down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans watch as haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers lead the way as haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The hauler of Martin Truex Jr. (78) parades down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans watch as haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip near Harmon Road ahead of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Hockey players, rugby players, race car drivers and prize fighters congregated for a pep rally Wednesday night at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena and prepared Las Vegas sports fans for one of the most momentous events the city has to offer.

On Friday, the three-day USA Sevens Rugby tournament begins at 3 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium. Three NASCAR races will take place beginning Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; the Golden Knights will host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena; and UFC 222 is Saturday at T-Mobile.

“Only Las Vegas could bring this type of event together to celebrate our continuing growth as a sports town,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with the various sports and show fans around the world that no one does it quite like Las Vegas.”

What a city. What a weekend.

Rugby Sevens

USA Rugby Sevens is the largest rugby competition in North America. Three-day ticket packages are available on the event’s website (usasevens.com/las-vegas/tickets) and range from $216 to $1,111. Three-day youth packages are $43.

Single-day and two-day packages range from $85 to $465 and $171 to $954. Youth packages are going for $22 or $33.

StubHub, a popular secondary ticket market, is offering limited single-day, two-day and three-day passes. Friday tickets are $39, Saturday $77 and Sunday $55.

Two-day tickets are $150; three-day tickets are $180.

NASCAR

Tickets for NASCAR weekend are available at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway website (lvms.com/tickets), which partners with Ticketmaster.

Three-day passes, which include admission to the Camping World Truck Series Stratosphere 200 on Friday, the Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday and the Monster Energy Cup Series Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, are available from $122 to $250.

Single-day tickets also are available — Friday tickets start at $24, Saturday at $34 and Sunday at $126.

SeatGeek, another popular secondary market, is offering tickets for substantially less on Friday and Saturday; Friday’s start at $4 and Saturday’s at $6. Tickets for Sunday start at $104.

Golden Knights

Lower level tickets for the Golden Knights’ game against Ottawa start at $200 and are available through the team’s website (nhl.com/goldenknights/tickets/single-game), which partners with AXS. Stubhub has upper level tickets starting at $79.

UFC 222

Tickets range from $55 to $550 through the promotion’s website (ufc.com/event-ticket-info), which partners with AXS. Tickets on StubHub start at $59.99.

West Coast Conference tournament

The WCC men’s and women’s tournaments return to The Orleans, with the men’s title game Tuesday.

Ticket prices start at $40 for the preliminary rounds and go up to $75 (orleansarena.com/event-calendar/west-coast-conference-basketball-championships).

The best ticket might be Saturday night when the men’s second quarterfinals will be played, featuring Gonzaga, Pacific and San Francisco.

Those tickets start at $128 on StubHub and top out at $184 for center court seats.

Transportation

A standard UberX from Sam Boyd Stadium to Las Vegas Motor Speedway was less than $34, as of Thursday. An UberX ride from Sam Boyd to T-Mobile Arena was less than $17.

A ride from the speedway to T-Mobile on Thursday was less than $27.

At its website, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway says Lyft is its ride-hailing partner. The speedway has dedicated drop-off and pickup locations near Gate P and urges fans to use mass transportation and ride-hailing services.

The speedway also has a bus shuttle service.

Buses operated by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada also provide service for Knights games.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.