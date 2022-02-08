3 Aces named to USA Basketball roster

Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby were all named Monday to Team USA ahead of the World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives past Washington Mystics center Tina Charles (31) and Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) in the second quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) passes by Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) and guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the second half of a WNBA game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) jumps to shoot as Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) falls behind her during the first half of game 2 of a WNBA semifinal game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ahead of the World Cup qualifying tournament, three members of the Las Vegas Aces have been called up to USA Basketball.

Chelsea Gray, point guard Kelsey Plum and forward Dearica Hamby, were all named to the final 12-player roster by USA Basketball coach Cheryl Reeve. Team USA begins play Feb. 11 against Belgium.

Gray said it’s been awesome to have her WNBA teammates at training camp with her.

“It’s cool to experience this with your close friends, your people,” she said.

Gray knows there’s no letting up.

“Many of these players are all-stars,” she said. “They’ve competed at a high level, they’ve won championships.”

Gray has the most national team experience. She won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is one of just three players from that team named to the qualifying roster – along with the Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd and the Washington Mystics’ Ariel Atkins.

However, the USA Basketball veteran was most excited for the inclusion of Hamby.

Following her breakout 2021 season, which saw her named a WNBA All-Star for the first time, Hamby was named to a Team USA roster for the first time Monday.

Gray reminisced on her own introduction to the national team program. She jokingly complained Hamby won’t pass her the ball during USA Basketball practice, but said her Aces teammate is truly taking advantage of the opportunity.

“She looks really good,” Gray said. “I’m happy for her, happy for her family. I know her daughter is extremely proud.”

While Hamby is preparing to make an impact in her USA debut, Plum is also at training camp with a purpose. The Las Vegas point guard won a gold medal with the 3×3 basketball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but now has her eyes set on making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics with USA Basketball’s 5-on-5 team.

Plum’s 3×3 teammates, the New York Liberty’s Stefanie Dolson and the Dallas Wings’ Allisha Gray, also made the World Cup qualifying roster.

“It was an amazing experience for me,” Plum said. “But … I feel like the next step for me is to play fives, to play for the world championship team, and so mentally, I’m not in the 3×3 space anymore.”

With three players on the roster, the Las Vegas Aces have more representation on the team than any other WNBA team. USA Basketball will take the court for the first time Feb. 11 against Belgium in Washington, D.C. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

