3 takeaways: Aces fade in 4th quarter, lose at home to Storm — PHOTOS

The Aces weren’t able to close amid the Storm’s defense and Jewell Loyd’s scoring and lost Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Las Vegas Aces react after losing a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) struggles to keep the ball against Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) and center Mercedes Russell (21) defend while Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) while Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, left, looks on during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) attempts to block a shot by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) defends while Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) shoots during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) defends against Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin (20) looks to pass against Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians (35) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) passes to center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) passes the ball between Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, left, and guard Victoria Vivians, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon welcomes her team in for a time out during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles against Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts after scoring and drawing a foul from the Seattle Storm while Aces center Megan Gustafson, right, moves to congratulate her during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives toward the hoop between Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians (35) and guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots against Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) looks to pass while Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, second from left, and Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) defend during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, right, drives toward the hoop against Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives toward the hoop against Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians, left, and center Ezi Magbegor during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) shoots against Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and guard Tiffany Hayes (15) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Before facing the Aces, Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn was asked how to limit star forward A’ja Wilson’s impact.

She paused, laughed and answered, “Pray she has an off night.”

And at first, it seemed like her prayers were answered. Wilson didn’t score at all in the first quarter. At halftime, Seattle led 36-28. The last time the defending champions scored any less than 28 in a first half was 2017.

The slow start culminated in a 78-65 loss to the Storm on Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena. Wilson eventually found her footing, recording 29 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Aces (5-3). The performance was her 13th consecutive game with at least 20 points, matching the WNBA record.

Kelsey Plum was the only other player in double figures for Las Vegas with 18 points.

Jewell Loyd led the Storm (7-3) with 25 points en route to Seattle’s sixth straight victory.

Here are three takeaways from the Aces’ second home loss:

1. Storm game plan works

Quinn said the Storm’s best recourse would be to make Wilson work a little harder on defense than normal. That plan seemed to go off without a hitch, until Wilson caught fire offensively, scoring on three consecutive possessions with a little over three minutes remaining in the third quarter to bring Aces within four points (48-42).

Before that, Wilson showcased her defensive chops, notching back-to-back blocks to close the second quarter. Seconds after stuffing Ezi Magbegor’s attempted layup, she swatted Skylar Diggins-Smith’s shot.

Ultimately, the Storm were as effective as they could have been. In the first half, Seattle held the Aces to just 10 of 34 from the field and forced 10 turnovers.

2. ‘Measuring-stick game’

The Aces have been clear about the heightened energy their status as back-to-back champions draws from opponents. Quinn referred to the matchup as a “measuring-stick game,” and she came out of it with a bolstered confidence in the Storm.

Although the Aces have plenty of experience being a target for opposing teams, coach Becky Hammon doesn’t believe the team has the correct mindset.

“I can’t articulate how much teams want to beat us,” Hammon said postgame. “We just have this satisfactory, ‘show up and think we’re going to (expletive) win the game’ approach.”

Plum echoed Hammon’s sentiment at the podium.

“We’re gonna get everyone’s best shot,” she said. “Every game that we play is a measuring-stick game for the other team, and so you know what? That’s on us.”

3. Storm a super team

Like the Phoenix Mercury, which beat the Aces earlier this season, Seattle is a team that made changes in the offseason in preparation for the Aces. Wilson emphasized after the loss that the Storm assembled a giant of a team.

First, they secured the returns of the WNBA’s 2023 leading scorer in Loyd and standout forward Magbegor. They became even stronger by landing two of the league’s top free agents: Former MVP Nneka Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith, a six-time All-WNBA selection.

“When (the Storm’s roster) first came about, I tweeted that it was a super team. I mean legit,” Wilson said. “That’s something that we will never underestimate because we know exactly what they have in their locker room and the situations that they’ve been in and the adversity that they’ve overcome. So to me, that’s a super team, and it’s not in the way that they called us a super team.”

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.