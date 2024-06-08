3 takeaways: Aces fade in 4th quarter, lose at home to Storm — PHOTOS
The Aces weren’t able to close amid the Storm’s defense and Jewell Loyd’s scoring and lost Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Before facing the Aces, Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn was asked how to limit star forward A’ja Wilson’s impact.
She paused, laughed and answered, “Pray she has an off night.”
And at first, it seemed like her prayers were answered. Wilson didn’t score at all in the first quarter. At halftime, Seattle led 36-28. The last time the defending champions scored any less than 28 in a first half was 2017.
The slow start culminated in a 78-65 loss to the Storm on Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena. Wilson eventually found her footing, recording 29 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Aces (5-3). The performance was her 13th consecutive game with at least 20 points, matching the WNBA record.
Kelsey Plum was the only other player in double figures for Las Vegas with 18 points.
Jewell Loyd led the Storm (7-3) with 25 points en route to Seattle’s sixth straight victory.
Here are three takeaways from the Aces’ second home loss:
1. Storm game plan works
Quinn said the Storm’s best recourse would be to make Wilson work a little harder on defense than normal. That plan seemed to go off without a hitch, until Wilson caught fire offensively, scoring on three consecutive possessions with a little over three minutes remaining in the third quarter to bring Aces within four points (48-42).
Before that, Wilson showcased her defensive chops, notching back-to-back blocks to close the second quarter. Seconds after stuffing Ezi Magbegor’s attempted layup, she swatted Skylar Diggins-Smith’s shot.
Ultimately, the Storm were as effective as they could have been. In the first half, Seattle held the Aces to just 10 of 34 from the field and forced 10 turnovers.
2. ‘Measuring-stick game’
The Aces have been clear about the heightened energy their status as back-to-back champions draws from opponents. Quinn referred to the matchup as a “measuring-stick game,” and she came out of it with a bolstered confidence in the Storm.
Although the Aces have plenty of experience being a target for opposing teams, coach Becky Hammon doesn’t believe the team has the correct mindset.
“I can’t articulate how much teams want to beat us,” Hammon said postgame. “We just have this satisfactory, ‘show up and think we’re going to (expletive) win the game’ approach.”
Plum echoed Hammon’s sentiment at the podium.
“We’re gonna get everyone’s best shot,” she said. “Every game that we play is a measuring-stick game for the other team, and so you know what? That’s on us.”
3. Storm a super team
Like the Phoenix Mercury, which beat the Aces earlier this season, Seattle is a team that made changes in the offseason in preparation for the Aces. Wilson emphasized after the loss that the Storm assembled a giant of a team.
First, they secured the returns of the WNBA’s 2023 leading scorer in Loyd and standout forward Magbegor. They became even stronger by landing two of the league’s top free agents: Former MVP Nneka Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith, a six-time All-WNBA selection.
“When (the Storm’s roster) first came about, I tweeted that it was a super team. I mean legit,” Wilson said. “That’s something that we will never underestimate because we know exactly what they have in their locker room and the situations that they’ve been in and the adversity that they’ve overcome. So to me, that’s a super team, and it’s not in the way that they called us a super team.”
