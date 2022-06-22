3 takeaways from Aces’ loss: On wrong side of WNBA history

The Aces lost to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night after scoring a franchise-record 41 points in the first quarter and leading by 28 points in the first half.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) and Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) run for the ball as Parker loses control during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. At left is Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and at right is Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) looks to pass to forward Emma Meesseman (33) while Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Aisha Sheppard (4) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrate after Sheppard scored a three-pointer on the buzzer of the first quarter during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Theresa Plaisance (55) guards Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky forward Emma Meesseman (33) shoots against Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) while guard Aisha Sheppard (4) and forward Theresa Plaisance (55) look on during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Aisha Sheppard (4) and guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrate after Sheppard scored a three-pointer on the buzzer of the first quarter during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, left, and forward Azura Stevens (30) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces coaching staff including head coach Becky Hammon, center right, express disappointment as their team loses their lead during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) shoots against Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) and guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around Chicago Sky forward Azura Stevens (30) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) runs to shoot against Chicago Sky forward Azura Stevens (30) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) attempts to block Chicago Sky guard Julie Allemand (20) from gaining the rebound while forward Azura Stevens (30) defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Chicago Sky forward Emma Meesseman (33) and Chicago Sky forward Azura Stevens, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots against Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner (35) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) watches as her shot bounces off the back board while Chicago Sky forward Azura Stevens (30) reaches for the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. Chicago Sky guard Julie Allemand (20), Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner (35) surround them. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts as head coach Becky Hammon benches her during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon chooses a player from the bench during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles against Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots against Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) gains control of the ball from Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) holds back guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) after she made a technical foul during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. In the background, Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, left, who Vandersloot fouled, shouts at a referee. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, second from right, and assistant coach Natalie Nakase, right, show disappointment as their team heads to the bench for a timeout during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) fouls Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) while guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks on during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner (35), guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) and forward Emma Meesseman (33) walk off the court after winning a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces walk for their team huddle after losing a WNBA basketball game to the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces coach Becky Hammon needed only four words to get her feelings across. Not all of them are printable, but it should be fairly easy to guess which one is missing.

“They kicked our (expletive),” she said.

The Aces lost 104-95 to the Chicago Sky, the reigning WNBA champions, Tuesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena after scoring a franchise-record 41 points in the first quarter.

The Sky’s 28-point comeback is the largest in WNBA history and ends the Aces’ winning streak at four games.

Aces forward A’ja Wilson called the performance embarrassing.

“This is gut-wrenching,” she said. “We’re better than that. We’re better than we showed.”

The Aces play the final game of their homestand at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Washington Mystics.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday’s loss:

1. Defensive collapse

Despite the 41-point first quarter, the hot start from 3-point range and the 28-point lead, the Aces’ defense imploded in the final three quarters after getting too comfortable with the advantage.

“Everything we did that got us the lead went out the window,” Hammon said.

In the final three quarters, the Aces (13-3) were outscored 86-54. The Sky, led by veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot’s 25 points and reserve forward Azura Stevens’ 17 points, slowly chipped away at the lead with six minutes remaining in the second quarter. They found open shots in the midrange, then attacked the basket. The Sky scored 44 points in the paint and shot 57.3 percent.

Hammon said the Aces tried to take easy routes around screens, let the Sky’s shooters pull them out of position and didn’t contest shots well enough to have an impact.

“What got us our lead was not our offense,” Hammon said. “It was our defense.”

2. Offense stalls out late

While poor defense kept the Sky (11-5) close, the Aces’ offense stalling cost them the game. They turned the ball over six times in the third quarter and scored just 11 points, then shot 8 of 20 in the fourth quarter.

Hammon said the team’s poor shooting also made its defense worse.

“We went rogue, for sure,” she said.

Most notably, the Aces stopped moving the ball. After dishing out 18 assists in the first half, they had five in the second.

Hammon said the team has to fight its own nature at times, especially with scorers in her lineup who can take control of a game. Hammon, who has preached sharing the basketball all season, wants the Aces to remember this feeling.

“This one should hurt,” she said. “This one, they should lose sleep over — I know I’m going to lose sleep over it.”

3. Record-setting first quarter

Poor defense and a sputtering offense cost the Aces, but they looked untouchable in the first quarter.

“That first quarter was one of the most brilliant quarters of basketball I’ve ever seen,” Hammon said.

The Aces scored 41 points on 63.6 percent shooting. They were 7 of 11 from 3-point range, punctuated by rookie guard Aisha Sheppard’s buzzer-beater from the right wing. Six players made a 3.

It’s the most points scored in a quarter in franchise history and the second most in the WNBA. The Aces also went on a 23-0 run in the first half, the eighth longest in league history.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.