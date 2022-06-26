3 takeaways from Aces’ OT loss: Mystics guards wreak havoc

The Aces lost their second straight game, falling to the Washington Mystics in overtime at Michelob Ultra Arena — the first time they have lost consecutive games this season.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) and Washington Mystics forward Alysha Clark (22) battles for the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) defends against Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) reacts as she misses a shot against Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) reaches for hand of forward A'ja Wilson (22) after scoring a basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) takes a shot under coverage from Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) saves a ball from going out of bounds against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) grabs a rebound against Washington Mystics center Elizabeth Williams (1) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) takes a shot against Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Theresa Plaisance (55) defends against Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Washington Mystics forward Alysha Clark (22) looks on as Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reacts after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) takes a shot under pressure from Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) and guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles the ball to the hoop under pressure from Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) and guard Natasha Cloud (9) during overtime in a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) and Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) chase a loose ball during overtime in a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after a play during overtime in a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) fouls Washington Mystics during overtime in a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) celebrates with guard Chelsea Gray (12) after scoring a three-point shot to tie the game during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) reacts after getting called for a fouled agains the Washington Mystics during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots the ball under pressure from Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) is fouled after scoring a shot against the Washington Mystics during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) jumps for a shot against Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) races after scoring a three-point shot against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after scoring a three-point shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game agains the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics players fight for the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is fouled by Washington Mystics guard Rui Machida (13) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward Theresa Plaisance (55) tips the ball for a score against the Washington Mystics during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) defends against Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak attends a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As time was expiring in overtime, Aces All-Star forward A’ja Wilson lined up on the 3-point line with no one around her. Rising up, all alone, she nailed the shot as the buzzer sounded.

It didn’t matter.

The Aces were down four. Wilson was all alone because the Washington Mystics made sure not to foul and give them a chance for a four-point play. Wilson’s shot was merely a formality. The game was decided.

The Aces lost their second straight game, falling to the Mystics 87-86 on Saturday night at Michelob Ultra Arena. It’s the first time they have lost consecutive games this season and was their second loss to the Mystics (12-9).

Players and coaches weren’t made available after the game, as the arena was evacuated because of smoke in the building.

The Aces (13-4) begin a four-game trip Monday against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game:

1. Wilson’s early foul trouble

The Aces attempted to rebound from Tuesday’s disastrous outing, in which they blew a 28-point lead to the Chicago Sky, but they didn’t get off to a good start. Wilson picked up two fouls in the first four minutes, forcing coach Becky Hammon to give extended minutes to her reserve forwards.

Kiah Stokes was Hammon’s first choice. She was effective against the Mystics’ bigger lineups, but also was called for two quick fouls. With few options remaining, Iliana Rupert made her WNBA debut.

The 20-year-old French forward played nine minutes in the first half, grabbing a rebound and scoring her first points on a layup.

Rupert also got Stokes’ minutes in the second half and got her first assist and 3-pointer. While she occasionally looked lost on defense, Rupert came up with a big stop on guard Ariel Atkins in the fourth quarter.

2. Mystics’ spacing problematic

The Mystics’ starting lineup includes Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin, one of the league’s tougher frontcourts, but Washington’s guards caused the most trouble for the Aces.

Natasha Cloud, Ariel Atkins and Alysha Clark provided most of the offense in the first half, and the Aces struggled to deal with the amount of space Washington’s shooters created.

The three combined for 30 of the Mystics’ 46 first-half points, shooting 6 of 12 from 3-point range.

The space also allowed Washington to move the ball, especially in the first half. Fifteen of Washington’s 18 field goals in the first half were assisted. The Mystics finished with 24 assists, led by Cloud’s 10.

3. Aces fade in overtime

Jackie Young made a step-back 3 from the top of the key to tie the game 80-80 with 7.7 seconds remaining to force overtime, the Aces’ first extra period of the season. But the Mystics scored the only four points in the first 2½ minutes on two free throws and an Atkins jumper, and Aces forward Dearica Hamby fouled out with less than three minutes remaining.

Plum had the answer for the Aces, hitting a step-back 3 from the top of the key to keep them within one, then drawing an offensive foul with less than 30 seconds remaining.

But Chelsea Gray missed a midrange jumper, the Mystics made their free throws, and Plum’s desperate 3-point heave was blocked.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.