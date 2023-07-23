3 takeaways from Aces’ win: All-Star scores season high

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson poured in her most points of the season to lead the Aces past the Minnesota Lynx for their fifth consecutive victory.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, of Team Wilson, laughs with Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, of Team Stewart, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces needed a basket after watching their 13-point lead dwindle to two early in the second quarter.

A’ja Wilson was happy to oblige.

The reigning WNBA MVP scored 13 of her season-high 35 points in the second quarter, and the Aces retook control and rolled to a 98-81 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Wilson also had 14 rebounds, three steals and two assists, and went 14 of 17 from the floor, despite playing more minutes at center without the injured Candace Parker (right ankle, left foot).

“I’ve been playing in this position my whole career,” Wilson said. “It’s not a big adjustment for me.”

The Aces (21-2) have won five games in a row, and they also secured a four-game season sweep of the Lynx (10-13). The Aces also tied a WNBA record with their fifth straight win by 15 points or more.

All-Star wing Jackie Young added 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. All-Star guard Kelsey Plum scored 16 points on 50 percent shooting, and reserve wing Alysha Clark tied her season high with 11 points, reaching double figures for the third time in her past six games.

The Aces have scored 90 points or more in 17 of their 23 games this season and are 2-0 coming out of the All-Star break.

“Anytime you come off a break, you know there’s going to be a little bit of rust,” Clark said. “That’s just part of it, so it’s nice to get back into our groove a little bit quicker. That’s a sign of not only a good team, but just a veteran team.”

Diamond Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, had 17 points for the Lynx. The Aces held All-Star forward Napheesa Collier, who entered Saturday averaging 21.9 points per game, to just 16.

The Aces will play their final game of this road trip at 4 p.m. Tuesday against the Chicago Sky.

Here are three takeaways from the Aces’ win:

1. Hot start

The Aces jumped out to an 11-0 lead and were up 21-8 with the 3:12 remaining in the first quarter. Young scored eight quick points in the first seven minutes, point guard Chelsea Gray had four quick assists, and the Lynx missed seven shots.

Aces coach Becky Hammon praised her team’s efficiency during the opening run. She said Minnesota simply missed some good looks early, but said her team took advantage of its opportunities.

2. Lockdown second quarter

Wilson carried the load offensively, but the Aces’ defense re-established their lead, holding the Lynx to just 12 points in the second quarter.

The Aces also forced five turnovers, came up with three steals and held Minnesota to 35.7 percent shooting in the quarter. Hammon said the Aces stopped switching as much, were more physical and did a better job sticking with Lynx players off the ball.

“When they decide they want to clamp down defensively, they’re hard to score against,” Hammon said.

3. Gray paces offense

Gray is going through a small shooting slump, making just 6 of 20 shots in the first two games after the All-Star break. She has also missed two free throws in those two games after missing only two free throws in the first 21 games combined.

However, Gray has made up for her downturn in efficiency with her passing. She had 11 assists — one off her season-high — against the Lynx, with four going to baskets by Wilson.

“Her mind,” Hammon said, “is the best part of her game.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.