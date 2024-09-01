3 takeaways from Aces’ win: Wilson makes more history against Mercury

A’ja Wilson had yet another MVP-worthy performance for the Aces in the team’s road win against the Phoenix Mercury.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a call by a referee during a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Mercury 97-79 on Sunday at Footprint Center in Phoenix thanks to another historic stat line from A’ja Wilson.

The two-time MVP, who is favored to win the trophy for a third time this year, had 41 points, 17 rebounds and two steals in the victory. She is just the third player in WNBA history to record four 40-point games in her career, along with Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi. Wilson also has the third-most career games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Monique Billings made two free throws for the Mercury (16-17) after being fouled by Kelsey Plum 1:10 into the game. The Aces (20-12) never trailed again and moved a game ahead of the Seattle Storm for fourth place in the WNBA standings. They led by as many as 34 points in the second quarter.

Plum scored 16 points. Jackie Young, who made her return to the starting lineup after sitting out the Aces’ win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday for rest, added 11 points and a career-high 14 assists. Her assist total matched Chelsea Gray’s single-game franchise record.

Brittney Griner had 24 points for Phoenix, which was without Rebecca Allen (hamstring) and Charisma Osborne (lower leg).

Mercury players Natasha Cloud, Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper were all assessed technical fouls at separate points in the game. They were the Taurasi and Cloud’s seventh technical fouls of the season, meaning they are suspended for their team’s next three games.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Elite company

Wilson doesn’t normally care much about her statistical milestones, but she was impressed with one aspect of her performance Sunday.

She became the second player in WNBA history to record a 40-point, 15-rebound performance, joining former teammate Candace Parker. Wilson did it without a single turnover.

Being teammates with Parker was a dream come true for Wilson last season. She admired the now-retired WNBA legend when she was a young girl and said she wants to emulate the way Parker kept proving people wrong when they counted her out.

“I’m trying to boot Candace out of these record books. (She’s) everywhere, man,” Wilson said, joking. “When you’re talking about greatness, that’s Candace in my eyes. … So when I see my name up there alongside hers, I feel like I’m on the right path.”

2. Gray gets injured

Gray went down on the floor hard after drawing an offensive foul from Copper 1:24 into the second quarter.

The point guard was slow to get up and immediately grabbed her lower back. She was subbed off the court and went to the locker room, but checked back in with three minutes left in the half. She played until the break, yet the Aces announced during halftime Gray wouldn’t return to the game. She finished with two points and five assists in 11:19.

Coach Becky Hammon said after the game she didn’t have any information on Gray’s status. Gray missed the first 12 games of the season with a lower left-leg injury. The Aces went 6-6 in her absence.

3. ‘Gave a great punch’

Third quarters have been touch-and-go for the Aces this season. They lost the frame 31-24 to the Mercury on Sunday. But unlike in some of the Aces’ previous losses, they were able to contain Phoenix’s momentum.

“It’s really hard to take a punch from a team. They’re on their home court. They got a lot of pride. They got a lot of really skilled basketball players,” Hammon said. “You gotta expect a punch back. They gave us a great punch.”

The Aces led by as many as 29 points in the third quarter, but the Mercury went on a 10-1 run midway through the period and reduced their deficit to as few as 15 points.

Hammon gave her team credit for adjusting once Phoenix shifted to a zone defense in the third quarter. She also praised Young for stepping up with Gray hurt.

Hammon said the Mercury’s zone ended up helping the Aces slow the game down and focus on moving the ball. Things were never in doubt down the stretch. The Aces outscored Phoenix 21-20 in the fourth quarter.

