3 takeaways from the Aces’ 84-82 loss to Chicago

Chicago shot 51.4 percent from the floor and took the Aces out of their game to end their seven-game winning streak and sweep the season series.

The first time Las Vegas and Chicago met was the season opener, and the Sky rallied for an 11-0 run to end the game and steal a victory.

This time, it was Chicago holding on for dear life, as the Aces mounted a late 11-0 run to tie the score with 13.6 seconds left. But that was plenty of time for the Sky, and Courtney Vandersloot probed the right side of the floor and found a wide-open Azura Stevens for a layup with 2.9 seconds left.

That proved to be the game-winner as the Sky ended the Aces’ seven-game winning streak 84-82 and swept the season series Tuesday night at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

“I didn’t think we had any business being in that game, that we had a chance to steal it in the end shocks me,” Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer said. “We didn’t really play with any energy and enthusiasm throughout the course of the game.”

After the Sky’s final basket, Danielle Robinson got a look at a top-of-the-key 3-pointer but it fell off the rim as time expired.

Here are three takeaways:

‘Head of their snake’

Vandersloot came into the game leading the league with 8.0 assists per game, and her pass to Stevens in the final seconds was her 15th of the game.

That tied her career high. She also had 15 points, one of five for the Sky to score in double figures. Kahleah Cooper led Chicago (8-4) with 18 points. The Sky was 19-for-32 (57.5 percent) from the floor in the second half.

“(Vandersloot) is the best at what she does. I’ve played with her for three years overseas, so I know what she’s capable of,” Aces guard Kayla McBride said. “She’s the head of their snake, for sure. She gets everybody in the right spots.”

Clogging the paint

The Sky’s defensive strategy was obvious from the beginning — make the Aces win the game with jump shots.

They sent two, three and sometimes four players at A’ja Wilson every time she got the ball and forced her to either give up up the ball or take tough shots. Wilson had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five blocked shots, but she was only 3-for-12 shooting and was visibly frustrated at times.

Angel McCoughtry led the Aces (8-3) with 17 points, McBride had 15 and Robinson 13. Jackie Young had her streak of five games with 15 or more points end in a 1-for-10 night and five points. The Sky’s defense took the Aces out of their rhythm. They shot only 27.8 percent in the second half and 37.8 percent for the game.

Missed opportunities

The Aces had chances to blow the game open early. They led 25-15 at the end of the first quarter and maintained at least a nine-point edge until the final seconds of the first half.

Chicago made just enough shots to maintain contact and started the second half on a 7-0 run to tie the score.

“The biggest thing is just not taking possessions for granted,” McBride said. “Especially in that third quarter, we scored only 12 points. Easy shots. Even in the first half I missed a couple of easy baskets that may have created a 15- or 20-point lead instead of a (seven)-point lead going into half.”

Chicago finished the third quarter by scoring the last six points for a 64-58 lead and never trailed again.

Up next

The Aces will start the second half of their season against Connecticut at 7 p.m. Thursday.

