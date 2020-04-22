3-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage re-signs with Aces

The Aces on Wednesday re-signed restricted free-agent center Liz Cambage, ensuring their championship-caliber core will be back next season.

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8, front) looks for a pass over Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) during the second half of their WNBA playoff game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) fights for position with New York Liberty center Amanda Zahui B. (17) and New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse (5) in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Details of the deal were not available.

Las Vegas acquired the 6-foot-8-inch Australian from the Dallas Wings last May for point guard Moriah Jefferson, forward Isabelle Harrison and its 2020 first- and second-round draft picks.

Cambage, 28, averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds during the 2019 season and was dominant in five playoff games, averaging 23.6 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 54.9 percent.

“Last season was special — one where I fell in love with this team, my teammates, Las Vegas, and everyone at the Aces and MGM who help make us feel like one big family,” the three-time All-Star said in a statement. “I am lucky to be a part of this amazing organization, and am so excited to continue my journey here. I can’t wait to get back to Vegas and feel the love and support from the best fans in the WNBA.”

WNBA free agency began last month, and Cambage as a restricted free agent was free to sign an offer sheet with another team. But the Aces had the right to match any offer, and the team’s front office had little doubt she’d be back with the club next season.

President of basketball operations and coach Bill Laimbeer said in February that re-signing Cambage was “just a matter of working through the fine details and figuring something out.”

“Last year, the Aces and Liz took a chance on one another, and it worked out better than we both could have imagined” Laimbeer said Wednesday in a statement. “Liz continues to be one of the marquee players in the world, and we are excited to have her back in an Aces uniform as we continue our quest for a championship.”

