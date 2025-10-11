3rd time’s the charm: Aces sweep Mercury for 3rd WNBA title in 4 years
The Aces clinched their third WNBA title in four years after completing a sweep over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday at Mortgage Matchup Center.
PHOENIX — The Aces are atop the basketball world again.
A’ja Wilson scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and the Aces completed a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Mercury to win their third WNBA championship in four years with a 97-86 win in Game 4 at Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday.
The @LVAces are your 2025 WNBA Champions 🏆
This marks the Aces' 3rd title in 4 seasons!#WelcometotheW | WNBA Finals | @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/0jt0ykORBT
— WNBA (@WNBA) October 11, 2025
Jackie Young had 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, while Wilson made up for a rough shooting night by going 17-of-19 from the free-throw line.
The Aces led by as many as 20 in the first half, but the Mercury cut the lead to six in the fourth quarter. Phoenix coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected in the third quarter after receiving double technicals.
Mercury guard Kahleah Copper scored a team-high 30 points before fouling out.
The Aces are the first team to win three titles in a four-year span since the Houston Comets won the first four championships in WNBA history from 1997-2000.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.