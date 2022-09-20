4 Aces to play in FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

Guards Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum and forward A’ja Wilson will play for the U.S., and forward Iliana Rupert will play for France at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12), guard Jackie Young (0), forward A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrate after Gray scored a 3-point shot while falling to the court during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces players A’ja Wilson, Dearica Hamby, Kiah Stokes, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Theresa Plaisance surround a dancing Chelsea Gray as they celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship win against the Connecticut Sun with beer showers in the locker room at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Just days after winning the WNBA championship, four Aces players will head to Australia to represent their countries at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, MVP and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year A’ja Wilson and All-WNBA first-team guard Kelsey Plum will play for the United States, and reserve forward Iliana Rupert will play for France.

Wilson and Gray won Olympic gold medals with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, and Plum helped the U.S. to the inaugural gold medal in 3×3 basketball. Rupert won a bronze medal for France.

Team USA’s roster includes WNBA stars Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas. Its first game will be against Belgium at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sydney.

