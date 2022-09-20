4 Aces to play in FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
Guards Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum and forward A’ja Wilson will play for the U.S., and forward Iliana Rupert will play for France at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.
Just days after winning the WNBA championship, four Aces players will head to Australia to represent their countries at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.
WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, MVP and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year A’ja Wilson and All-WNBA first-team guard Kelsey Plum will play for the United States, and reserve forward Iliana Rupert will play for France.
Wilson and Gray won Olympic gold medals with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, and Plum helped the U.S. to the inaugural gold medal in 3×3 basketball. Rupert won a bronze medal for France.
Team USA’s roster includes WNBA stars Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas. Its first game will be against Belgium at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sydney.
Team USA
Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm guard
Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces guard
Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty guard
Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics guard
Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces guard
A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces forward
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm forward
Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky forward
Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun forward
Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics center
Betnijah Laney, New York Liberty guard
Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun center