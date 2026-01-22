5 must-watch Las Vegas Aces games in the 2026 season

The WNBA announced its 2026 schedule Wednesday. The Las Vegas Aces, who have won three of the past four titles, will open May 9 against the Phoenix Mercury.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) tries to fend off Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

1. May 9 vs. Phoenix

Despite winning three WNBA titles, the Aces have never clinched a league championship in front of their home crowd. Although there’s no shame in having completed a sweep of the Phoenix Mercury on the road, multiple Aces players have since taken to social media to express envy toward teams who have been able to immediately celebrate in a friendly environment. Now, with an opportunity to relive some of their championship emotions with a win over the 2025 finals opponent at T-Mobile Arena, the Aces aren’t likely to disappoint.

2. Aug. 6 at Indiana

The Aces’ 2025 semifinals series against the Indiana Fever took them to the brink of second-round elimination in front of one the league’s most devoted fan bases. Already a matchup that consistently delivers fireworks and physicality, the Aces’ return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse should be circled on your calendar. Fever star guard Caitlin Clark should be in the lineup after missing most of the 2025 season because of injuries.

3. May 23 vs. Los Angeles

The blockbuster trade that brought Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas, with Kelsey Plum ending up with the Los Angeles Sparks, set the tone for the entire 2025 free agency and established a major tone shift for both teams. Former Aces player Dearica Hamby referred to the matchup as a rivalry last season and, though Plum disagreed, the first 2026 meeting between the teams will be filled with storylines.

4. July 3 vs. Chicago

The Aces will host the Chicago Sky, coached by former Aces assistant Tyler Marsh, at T-Mobile Arena. Although the Sky struggled last season, it often looked like a different team against the Aces. Marsh has an intimate knowledge of his mentor Becky Hammon’s plays, while players he helped develop, such as Jackie Young, bring a new level of energy against him. Similarly, the Sky’s frontcourt pair of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese have ties to Aces star A’ja Wilson and work to deliver their best performances against her.

5. May 31 at Golden State

Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase is another assistant the Aces lost last offseason. Nakase was named WNBA Coach of the Year after leading the expansion team to the playoffs. Their success was aided by a passionate fan base that the Aces praised for giving the Valkyries an instant home-court advantage. This early-season game should offer a glimpse into how the Valkyries will sustain their momentum.

