A look at the Las Vegas Aces’ new uniforms

The WNBA unveiled its uniforms Thursday, including those of the Las Vegas Aces.

The WNBA unveiled its uniforms Thursday, including those of the Las Vegas Aces. Photo courtesy of the WNBA.

The WNBA unveiled its new Nike uniforms Thursday, including those of the Aces.

What do you think of the @LVAces new uniforms? Read more here: https://t.co/hpHzjszcyE — Las Vegas RJ Sports (@RJ_Sports) April 8, 2021

The Aces’ Nike Explorer Edition is a uniform that is in the home white and away red with “LAS VEGAS” across the front with the player’s number below.

The Aces’ Nike Rebel Edition plays off the team’s nickname, giving the feel of a playing card with “ACES” down the player’s left side and her number on her right. That uniform is black with gold trim.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.