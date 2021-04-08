83°F
Aces

A look at the Las Vegas Aces’ new uniforms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2021 - 11:52 am
 
Updated April 8, 2021 - 12:12 pm
The WNBA unveiled its uniforms Thursday, including those of the Las Vegas Aces. Photo courtesy ...
The WNBA unveiled its uniforms Thursday, including those of the Las Vegas Aces. Photo courtesy of the WNBA.

The WNBA unveiled its new Nike uniforms Thursday, including those of the Aces.

The Aces’ Nike Explorer Edition is a uniform that is in the home white and away red with “LAS VEGAS” across the front with the player’s number below.

The Las Vegas Aces Nike Explorer Edition was unveiled Thursday. Photo courtesy of the WNBA.
The Las Vegas Aces Nike Explorer Edition was unveiled Thursday. Photo courtesy of the WNBA.

The Aces’ Nike Rebel Edition plays off the team’s nickname, giving the feel of a playing card with “ACES” down the player’s left side and her number on her right. That uniform is black with gold trim.

The Las Vegas Aces Nike Rebel Edition was unveiled Thursday. Photo courtesy of the WNBA>
The Las Vegas Aces Nike Rebel Edition was unveiled Thursday. Photo courtesy of the WNBA>

