Aces 2025 WNBA Finals run draws high viewership on ESPN
Almost two million viewers tuned in to watch Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury, according to a post on ESPN PR’s X page.
Almost two million viewers tuned in to watch Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury, according to a post on ESPN PR’s X page.
ESPN scored the most-watched Game 1 of the #WNBAFinals presented by YouTube TV in 28 Years! 👏
🏀 1.9M avg. viewers | Up 62% YoY
🏀 WNBA Playoffs up 16% YoY pic.twitter.com/vr1X5ThoPt
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 7, 2025
ESPN PR also posted the 2025 WNBA Finals was the second-most watched Finals ever on ESPN networks — behind only the New York Liberty’s victory over the Minnesota Lynx in 2024 — with an average of 1.5 million viewers.
ESPN recorded the most-watched WNBA postseason (Playoffs + Finals) EVER across its networks👏 pic.twitter.com/ZJWCI19LUa
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 14, 2025
Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.