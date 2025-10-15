Aces 2025 WNBA Finals run draws high viewership on ESPN

Almost two million viewers tuned in to watch Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury, according to a post on ESPN PR’s X page.

Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) passes the ball in between defense by Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) during game four of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) leaps up for the ball during game four of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

ESPN scored the most-watched Game 1 of the #WNBAFinals presented by YouTube TV in 28 Years! 👏 🏀 1.9M avg. viewers | Up 62% YoY

🏀 WNBA Playoffs up 16% YoY pic.twitter.com/vr1X5ThoPt — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 7, 2025

ESPN PR also posted the 2025 WNBA Finals was the second-most watched Finals ever on ESPN networks — behind only the New York Liberty’s victory over the Minnesota Lynx in 2024 — with an average of 1.5 million viewers.

ESPN recorded the most-watched WNBA postseason (Playoffs + Finals) EVER across its networks👏 pic.twitter.com/ZJWCI19LUa — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 14, 2025

