Aces

Aces 2025 WNBA Finals run draws high viewership on ESPN

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) leaps up for the ball during game four of a WNBA finals match ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) leaps up for the ball during game four of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) passes the ball in between defense by Phoenix Mercury guard Ka ...
Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) passes the ball in between defense by Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) during game four of a WNBA finals match up between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Jackie Young interacts with the media at Raising Cane’s on the Strip Tuesday, ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2025 - 5:37 pm
 

Almost two million viewers tuned in to watch Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Aces and Phoenix Mercury, according to a post on ESPN PR’s X page.

ESPN PR also posted the 2025 WNBA Finals was the second-most watched Finals ever on ESPN networks — behind only the New York Liberty’s victory over the Minnesota Lynx in 2024 — with an average of 1.5 million viewers.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

